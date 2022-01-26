Why you should look for glycerin in hair care products.

If you’re dealing with dry, brittle strands right now, well, same. Prioritizing hair health is one of my 2022 beauty resolutions, and a significant chunk of that goal means focusing on moisture—hydrated hair, after all, appears softer, fuller, and more vibrant.

For those on this hair care journey with me, let’s welcome regular hair masks, pre-shampoo treatments, and a bounty of moisture-rich shampoos and conditioners. On the hunt for said products, anything labeled “hydrating” (duh), "smoothing," or "frizz-free," is often a safe bet, as these tend to be chock-full of natural hydrators. However, NYC-based hairstylist Matt Newman says there’s one important buzzword you should look for if you really want to secure bouncy, hydrated locks. “If you're looking to add moisture to your routine, seek glycerin,” he declares.