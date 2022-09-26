The culprit? Makeup wipes. Zubritsky describes these cleansing towelettes as, “actually the worst thing you can ever use for your face.” That’s a bold claim, but there’s good reason why many experts (not just Zubritsky) says you should avoid them, if you can.

“Not only are they bad for the environment, but they literally just smear your makeup around and don’t actually clean your skin,” Zubritsky explains. In the same video, Zubritsky rubs a makeup wipe on her own skin to show her viewers the real-time effects. “Look how red I’m already getting just from all of the aggressive wiping on my skin,” she says post-wipe.

Many traditional makeup wipes are packed with alcohols and harsh surfactants, which can irritate the skin, especially when coupled with the act of rubbing a towel back and forth to remove the makeup. Plus, these single-use products pile up over time, directly contributing to waste.

Instead, Zubritsky recommends a double-cleanse. If you’re unfamiliar, double-cleansing involves first using an oil cleanser or micellar water to remove makeup and sunscreen, then following up with a water-based cleanser. A few quick tips on double-cleansing: