While many people experience more energy during summer, for some, the heat spells trouble for sleep. Namely, explains board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., when it's hot out, our sleep quality is diminished.

"Sleep follows the body’s core temperature, which lowers in the evenings. When it's still hot, it's more difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep—so more nighttime awakenings," Breus tells mbg.

And of course, all that fun in the sun can definitely drain you. Breus adds that the season—and the sunshine that comes with it—can often leave us needing more water, which subsequently leads to fatigue.