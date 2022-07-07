 Skip to content

Why Do I Want To Sleep More In The Summer? An Expert Weighs In

Sarah Regan
Blonde woman in a striped button down stretching in bed, sunlight beaming in.

July 7, 2022 — 10:03 AM

It's summertime and the energy is high—or is it? While the warmer months may initially feel invigorating, they can actually make some people feel more tired. Here's why, plus what to do about it, according to a sleep specialist.

Why is summertime making you sleepy?

While many people experience more energy during summer, for some, the heat spells trouble for sleep. Namely, explains board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., when it's hot out, our sleep quality is diminished.

"Sleep follows the body’s core temperature, which lowers in the evenings. When it's still hot, it's more difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep—so more nighttime awakenings," Breus tells mbg.

And of course, all that fun in the sun can definitely drain you. Breus adds that the season—and the sunshine that comes with it—can often leave us needing more water, which subsequently leads to fatigue.

What to do about it:

1. Stay hydrated

First and foremost, stay hydrated all throughout the day. Breus recommends drinking around 18 ounces of water first thing in the morning, as well, to start your day off on the right foot. This one is especially important if it's a particularly hot day, or you spend an extended amount of time in the sun.

2. Mind your sleep hygiene

One of the best ways to achieve more energy during the day is to get high-quality sleep, and that requires minding your sleep hygiene. Breus suggests keep your bedroom as cool as possible (around 65°F is the optimal temperature for sleep), as well as using blackout shades to mitigate any light during the night.

He also notes you'll want to keep a consistent bedtime (and wake time) in order to keep your circadian rhythm regulated.

3. Take a sleep supplement

Along with a solid sleep hygiene routine, you can help support high-quality rest with a well-formulated sleep supplement, such as mbg's sleep support+.* The non-hormonal formula combines all the benefits of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® into one supplement that can enhance sleep quality, support a healthy circadian rhythm, and promote a steady state of relaxation.* Because better sleep means more energy during the day!

"Especially during this pandemic, the sleep support+ supplement helped me so much to wake up more refreshed and relaxed,"* writes one reviewer of sleep support+. "The more refreshed morning mood sets the tone for a much better day."

4. Be smart about caffeine intake

You may not like this one, but according to Breus, coffee is a diuretic, resulting in the opposite effect you're likely looking for! Not to say you can't enjoy your morning cuppa, but try not to overdo it, and definitely cut off your caffeine intake by early afternoon to avoid any sleep difficulties come bedtime.

5. Get plenty of movement

And last but not least, move your body. While it might seem counterintuitive to work your body in order to get more energy, Breus explains a healthy movement routine actually helps you sleep better and lowers tiredness. Even prioritizing a daily walk, or 10 minutes of yoga would be a great place to start.

The takeaway

We all want to make the most of summertime while it's here, even though sunshine and hot weather can be draining. With these tips, you can beat the heat—and enjoy the season with optimal energy.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Latest Articles
