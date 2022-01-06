 Skip to content

One Zodiac Sign Is In For A Serious Reinvention This Year, Astrologers Say

One Zodiac Sign Is In For A Serious Reinvention This Year, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Sign That Will Change The Most In 2022, According To Astrologers

Image by GIC / Stocksy

January 6, 2022 — 17:05 PM

It's a new calendar year, which means the astrology forecasts for 2022 are officially in. Depending on your sign, this year's cosmic happenings will mean something different for you. And there's one sign, in particular, that can expect to majorly reinvent themselves in 2022. Here's what to know, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.

Why Scorpios are in for reinvention this year.

That's right, Scorpio—2022 is shaping up to be a transformational year for you. But as the twins note, before you transform, you have to let go of anything holding you back.

"The year ahead evokes an important process that only happens a few times in your life," they say, adding, "But first, you must shed layers of yourself that are no longer 'you,' parts of your identity that were constructed from pain or past experiences rather than forged from an authentic sense of, 'This is who I am.'"

Doing that "deconstruction" work will be essential when the Lunar South Node (which is a point of karma and past life) travels through your sign from January 18, 2022, until July 17, 2023. "In order to experience this cosmic alchemy, a part of you could go underground, deep into the transformational tunnel," the twins explain.

Other important dates for this sign to remember.

While you may feel the urge to withdraw into your cocoon amid your transformation, Scorpio, a few other key cosmic dates will keep you somewhat in the public eye this year—and for good reason.

scorpio scorpion illustration

Scorpio, the scorpion

Image by Michelle Nahmad / mbg Creative

For one thing, the twins say, Jupiter is currently in Pisces until May 10 (and will be again from October 28 to December 20), which happens to be your fifth house of creativity, passion, drama, and of course, attention. "From a heart-fluttering new romance to artistic projects to buzzworthy fame, your talent and magnetism will attract attention," during this time, the twins say. And BTW, when Jupiter lands in your sixth house of wellness from May 19 to October 28, that's a great time to jump-start a new healthy routine.

They add that you could be drawn to someone outside your usual "type" or even embrace a new type of partnership model, during this year of profound change.

The takeaway.

Letting go isn't always easy, but if there's anything that's true of transformation, it's that we must make room for the new by releasing the old. The twins' last bit of advice for Scorpios this year? "You'd be wise to welcome those reinvention vibes with the spirit of playful curiosity." See you on the other side.

Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign with The AstroTwins' complete 2022 forecast.

