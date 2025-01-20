Skip to Content
Mental Health

This Underrated Trick Can Help You When You're Feeling Stressed

Olivia Giacomo
January 20, 2025
Olivia Giacomo is mbg's Social Media Associate. A recent graduate from Georgetown University, she has previously written for LLM Law Review.
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
Have you ever noticed the urge to tidy up your space when you just can't seem to stop ruminating on something that's bothering you? While the activity might feel random—a way of distracting yourself or focusing on something external, perhaps—it turns out that there's a very good reason for the itch to declutter. 

According to award-winning psychologist Ethan Kross, Ph.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast, it's common to clean when you're feeling stressed. Here, he shares the science behind this habit, as well as how to amplify the benefits.

Why people tend to clean when they're stressed

When you're worried about something, it can be difficult to let go of the continuous stream of concerns running through your mind—or what Kross refers to as "chatter." In those moments, Kross suggests relying on a ritual: "I like to call them ancient chatter-fighting tools…. One thing that they do is they provide us with a sense of order and control, which is often lacking when we're experiencing chatter." Especially for highly motivated, type-A personalities, a sense of control may help you feel safe.

In addition to feeling a sense of agency, engaging in a ritual1 can also literally take your mind off of what's bothering you. "They're often attentionally demanding, so they require you to focus on these rituals to perform them. And that often takes the attention away from the chatter and onto something else," Kross explains.

The ritual that you perform can take a variety of forms, like gardening or going for a walk. It turns out, though, that one particularly helpful option is cleaning: "When I experience a little bit of chatter, I will do something very uncharacteristic of me—I will organize and clean," Kross explains. "What I'm doing there is very similar to how a ritual helps us by creating order in my surroundings. That's giving me this sense of agency and control, which I lack when I'm experiencing chatter." In other words: You might not be able to control a negative event in your life, but you can control the clutter in your home.

And when you know why you perform this ritual, then you can use it as a tool whenever you're feeling stressed, which only amplifies its benefits. "One of the values of knowing about these tools and knowing about the science is it gives us the opportunity to be really deliberate," he shares. "So you know that the moment you detect chatter beginning to brew, you're going to do these three or four things. You don't have to wait to stumble on something that helps you."

Of course, cleaning isn't the only tool to help ease your mind. Stress-relieving practices like exercise and meditation can help take your mind off negative chatter, too.

The takeaway

It turns out, the urge to clean when stressed comes up for a reason: It can help you feel more in control. If you're finding that this tool doesn't quite do the trick, though, please consider speaking with a professional, if you're able to. However, cleaning can be a great tool in your stress-relieving tool kit—especially if you know the science behind the common habit.

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This
Women's Health

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This

Sarah Regan

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips
Integrative Health

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips

Hannah Frye

Up To 50% Of Coffee Contains This Toxin: How To Brew A Cleaner Cup
Integrative Health

Up To 50% Of Coffee Contains This Toxin: How To Brew A Cleaner Cup

Emma Loewe

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health
Mental Health

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health

Jason Wachob

The Major Reason People Struggle To Use Menstrual Cups & An Easy Fix
Women's Health

The Major Reason People Struggle To Use Menstrual Cups & An Easy Fix

Carly Quellman

Women Are Up To 40% More Likely To Have A Sleep Disorder: 6 Signs To Look For
Women's Health

Women Are Up To 40% More Likely To Have A Sleep Disorder: 6 Signs To Look For

Emma Loewe

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

