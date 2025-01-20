The ritual that you perform can take a variety of forms, like gardening or going for a walk. It turns out, though, that one particularly helpful option is cleaning: "When I experience a little bit of chatter, I will do something very uncharacteristic of me—I will organize and clean," Kross explains. "What I'm doing there is very similar to how a ritual helps us by creating order in my surroundings. That's giving me this sense of agency and control, which I lack when I'm experiencing chatter." In other words: You might not be able to control a negative event in your life, but you can control the clutter in your home.