Just Another Reason To Get That Houseplant: It Can Provide A Sense Of Control

While bigger things like the weather changing with the. seasons is one way to note the passage of the year, our houseplants are a microcosm of change over time. "They're a beautiful realization that time is passing," Singer says of her plants, "because I watch them grow and change."

Not only that, but she points out that having plants to care for "teaches me to focus on my surroundings and be present because they are entirely dependent on me." Making plant care, especially watering, a regular practice can also help reinforce a morning routine—something lots of people are craving more of right now.

And for a third reason, she points out that in its own tiny way the practice of caring for a plant can create purpose—beyond just the other things we do each day, caring for a plant, and subsequently watching it grow, is directly linked to our actions. "Growing things and cultivating things gives purpose, and right now we could all use a little bit of purpose and control," says Singer. "Giving and providing life gives us a sense of control a lot of us are lacking right now."