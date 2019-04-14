How To Up Your Plant Game This Spring — For Next-To-No $$

Think clothing swap but for plants! Get a few friends together and have everyone bring at least one plant that they're willing to part ways with. Summer Rayne Oakes, environmentalist and author of the upcoming book How To Make a Plant Love You, hosts them on a larger scale in New York and Los Angeles and has noticed they cultivate a strong sense of community too. "Swapping with friends and strangers is honestly one of the most affordable ways to get new plants. In addition to that," she says, "you often build a connection with the people you trade with when you otherwise wouldn't."