 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
The Personality Type That Struggles With Being Too Empathetic & What To Do About It

The Personality Type That Struggles With Being Too Empathetic & What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
This Rare Personality Type Can Be Overly Empathetic — Are You One Of Them?

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

May 2, 2022 — 11:05 AM

If you're not familiar with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), it's essentially a personality system that groups everyone into one of 16 personality types. Of all 16 personalities, ENFJs are some of the most friendly and personable people you'll ever meet—but they can also struggle with being too personable and, specifically, too empathetic.

Why ENFJs can struggle with too much empathy.

ENFJ stands for extrovertedintuitive, feeling, and judging, and with just 2.5% of the population falling under this type, it's one of the rarest ones out of the 16 personalities. They're a very friendly and outgoing type, but they can also struggle when it comes to putting their own needs before others' needs.

As Michael Segovia, a senior consultant at The Myers-Briggs Company, previously explained to mbg, when ENFJs make decisions, they are truly concerned about their impact on other people. "This, however," he explains, "can lead them to spend so much time making accommodations to give people what they want that it can become exhausting for them, especially if they don't take care of themselves first."

The unfortunate reality is that sometimes people take advantage of those with too much empathy and not enough boundaries. When we empathize without boundaries, we're more likely to get caught up in one-sided relationships, make excuses for inexcusable behavior, and diminish our own needs—all at the expense of our own well-being.

While it's certainly not a bad thing that ENFJs want to help people, John Hackston, head of thought leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company, adds that sometimes it can be too much even for the people you're trying to help. "Sometimes ENFJs overstep people's boundaries without noticing," he notes.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to do about it.

Sometimes people need to do things their own way, Hackston reminds. "Be aware of people's boundaries," he says. "Remember that you can't help everyone all the time."

And just as you can't always help everyone, it's important to remember to help yourself, too. When you feel in your gut that you don't want to do something, but your conscience is telling you to do it anyway to be of service, don't be afraid to be a little selfish.

As clinical psychologist Tracy Thomas, Ph.D., previously wrote for mbg, "When you direct partial attention toward yourself, you start to show up in all facets of your life as a partial version of yourself. Your loved ones will feel that, and your relationships will ultimately suffer." In other words, sometimes the best thing you can do to help others is take care of yourself.

Check out our guide to setting boundaries, plus our guide to respecting yourself, for more on how to honor your own needs.

The takeaway.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(262)
sleep support+

Empathy is a beautiful thing, but too much of it can result in someone disconnecting from their own truth, ignoring what they really need, and even being taken advantage of.

If you're an ENFJ and this sounds all too familiar, it might be time to start setting firmer boundaries and protecting your energy that much more.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

A 5-Minute Astrology Mapping Practice To Find Your True Purpose

Kayse Budd M.D.
A 5-Minute Astrology Mapping Practice To Find Your True Purpose
Spirituality

Your Horoscope For The First Week Of May Is Jam-Packed: What Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
Your Horoscope For The First Week Of May Is Jam-Packed: What Astrologers Predict
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Integrative Health

We Were Once Duped By These Vitamin D Myths — Do You Know The Truth?

Morgan Chamberlain
We Were Once Duped By These Vitamin D Myths — Do You Know The Truth?
Integrative Health

I’m Getting Married In A Week & These Are My Must-Have Pre-Wedding Products

Hannah Margaret Allen
I’m Getting Married In A Week & These Are My Must-Have Pre-Wedding Products
Integrative Health

How To Fall Asleep Faster Tonight, Based On Your Enneagram Type

Sarah Regan
How To Fall Asleep Faster Tonight, Based On Your Enneagram Type
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Powerful Exfoliator Is My Secret To Vibrant Skin Without Blemishes

Braelyn Wood
This Powerful Exfoliator Is My Secret To Vibrant Skin Without Blemishes
Beauty

The Unexpected Makeup Trick That Will Keep Concealer From Creasing

Alexandra Engler
The Unexpected Makeup Trick That Will Keep Concealer From Creasing
Beauty

The One Thing This Hair Care Expert Wants You To Stop Doing

Alexandra Engler
The One Thing This Hair Care Expert Wants You To Stop Doing
Off-the-Grid

From Patagonia To YETI, These Are The 12 Best Sustainable Backpacks of 2022

Emma Loewe
From Patagonia To YETI, These Are The 12 Best Sustainable Backpacks of 2022
Integrative Health

4 Sneaky Foods That Can Spike Your Blood Sugar (The Last One Will Shock You)

Olivia Giacomo
4 Sneaky Foods That Can Spike Your Blood Sugar (The Last One Will Shock You)
Mental Health

Doctors Thought I Had Depression — Until I Finally Got This Diagnosis

Sarah Fay, Ph.D.
Doctors Thought I Had Depression — Until I Finally Got This Diagnosis
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-enfj-personality-type-struggles-with-being-too-empathetic

Your article and new folder have been saved!