The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers

There will soon be plenty of opportunities to meet and mingle, which is most opportune, given that all year long, the Lunar North Node, Uranus, and eclipses in Taurus will all be activating your fifth house of fame, passion, and romance. "This could spark new love affairs and even a pregnancy for Sea Goats of the childbearing set," the twins add.

The Lunar North Node moves into Taurus on January 18, and the twins say this cycle, which lasts until July 17, 2023, could very well bring a passionate partner into single Caps' orbits. Their recommendation? Don't bother trying to play it cool. "The fifth house favors full-bodied romantic expression. Drop your guard and show your feelings. Giving your all is the secret to getting it back in return," they write.