A serving of collagen: Your morning coffee can double as an elixir for your hair, skin, and nails if you add collagen powder. A well-formulated collagen supplement will seamlessly incorporate into your coffee (hot or iced) and support gut health, joint health, and more with every sip. It'll also make your brew a bit more satiating. Here are nine of the best collagen supplements on the market to test out.

Spices: Adding spices like cinnamon, cardamom, or nutmeg can give your daily brew anti-inflammatory benefits, Burgess says. Mix them in with the grounds or after your coffee has already been brewed for a fragrant finish.

Coconut oil: Aside from lending a buttery, creamy flavor to your coffee, coconut oil has been shown to potentially help support digestion and gut health5 . It can also help limit jitters brought on by coffee.

Date syrup: Dates are nature’s candy. If you prefer your coffee sweet, Burgess suggests simmering dates in water (Medjool dates are especially good for this) and blending the liquid to create a naturally sweet syrup you can add to your coffee.

Protein powder: For a vanilla latte without all the added sugar, try Burgess’s “proffee” recipe. Mix your favorite protein powder and milk (bonus points for whipping it with a milk frother) and add it to a hot or iced coffee. “It creates a creamer taste,” Burgess says, adding that it's a fun way to increase your protein intake without a lot of extra filler ingredients.