The Astrology Behind November's New Moon + How To Work With It
Each new moon offers us a brand new lunar cycle, bringing up different themes depending on the sign the moon is in, our astrological birth charts, and other planetary aspects. And in the case of November's new moon in Scorpio, it's going to have us all diving into the depths of our innermost subconscious.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus how to work with this energy.
The astrology behind November's new moon
This month's new moon arrives in the sign of Scorpio on Monday, November 13, at 4:26 a.m. EST. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, we're already coming off an intense eclipse portal from the last full moon, plus we're deep in Scorpio season too.
"With it still being Scorpio season, we are in the depths of our inner psyche now, and learning to embrace and honor our feelings and our processes," Quinn says, adding, "And with the new moon being in Scorpio, it's going to bring out our deepest desires and truths."
As such, she tells mindbodygreen, we won't be able to hide from ourselves under these Scorpio skies, as this moon encourages us to use these discoveries to chart new pathways. "So state what you want to the universe and watch things unfold. Don't hold back—really lean into what your desires are," Quinn says.
Now, alongside the new moon, Mars is conjunct in Scorpio as well, meanwhile Uranus in Taurus is opposing the moon. Quinn explains that Mars' influence here will push us to act on deeply rooted emotions, giving us the "go ahead on leaning into those impulses." And Uranus, she adds, could sprinkle some unexpected shifts and revelations into the mix.
"It's basically a "big feels" new moon, but because it's a new moon, it does have like silver lining," Quinn says, "because it's directly linked to bringing new pathways to us—so moving through the heaviness of your feelings will produce almost an immediate positive benefit."
How to work with it
Take a ritual bath
Since Scorpio is a water sign, Quinn recommends indulging in a ritual bath for the new moon. Ask you're bathing, you can focus on themes around inviting in newness to your life, transformation, sensuality, and sexuality—all things Scorpio is invested in.
You might also add some ylang ylang essential oil, do a sacral chakra meditation while you're in the bath, or incorporate citrine or amethyst, which are great stones for Scorpio, Quinn adds.
Here's our full guide to ritual baths if you're looking for more inspo!
Set intentions with a new moon candle
Quinn is big on candle magic, and always recommends setting intentions on the new moon, too. You can combine them both, writing down what you want to call into your life under this new moon, and lighting a candle as a physical representation of your manifestation.
Here's more on how to do candle rituals for the new moon.
Do a tarot spread
Lastly, you can always consult your tarot cards if you have questions about what this moon means for you. Namely, Quinn suggests, you can ask the following three questions for a quick, three-card spread:
- What have I let go since the eclipse portal and full moon?
- What hidden truths are being revealed?
- What new is coming in for me with the new moon?
The takeaway
Scorpio energy doesn't mess around, and with this new moon, we're all going to be tapping into our deeper, more mysterious sides. And be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign in particular!
With your favorite new moon ritual in tow, coupled with the seeds of your intentions, this new moon can be about what Scorpio does best: transform.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.