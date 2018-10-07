A Quick Candle Ritual To Tap Into The Power Of Tomorrow's New Moon

The new moon is the perfect time to set new intentions for the weeks ahead.

In my book, Evolution of Goddess, I explain how moon energy can be harnessed at any time of night. "It's best channeled in dreams, meditation, ceremony, and ritual. By aligning with the moon's phases, you can allow moon energy to reinvent, recharge, realign, or rebirth you, with every cycle of expansion. The new moon is a fresh start. With it comes the energy of new beginnings, the start of a new lunar cycle." Point being that the new moon is a pretty ideal time to ignite your deepest desires.

And there are plenty of ways to do so: You can journal, meditate, visualize, or hold tight to your crystals. But as fall comes in the northern hemisphere and the weather gets a little crisper, it's a great time to light a candle to dial up your goals and dreams. There are so many ways to use candles in spiritual ritual, but this is one of my favorites: