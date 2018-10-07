A Quick Candle Ritual To Tap Into The Power Of Tomorrow's New Moon

Now it's time to infuse your candle with an intention for the upcoming moon cycle. What are your hopes and dreams for the next few weeks? How can you navigate this moon period with strength and authenticity? These are the kinds of questions to think about (or journal on) when you're coming up with your lunar intention. Then, for the purposes of this ritual, you're going to want to whittle your intention down to a single word, set of initials, or symbol. Inscribe this onto your candle.