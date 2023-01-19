Here's What To Expect This Aquarius Season + How To Work With It, From An Astrologer
We're coming off an intense few months, full of retrogrades and a relatively muddy Capricorn season. But with Aquarius season nearly here, you'll be happy to know we can expect things to feel a bit lighter in the coming weeks. Here's what to expect, plus how to work with the energy of this Aquarius season, from an astrologer.
Advertisement
The astrology behind this Aquarius season.
Aquarius season kicks off on January 20 this year, with the new moon in Aquarius the very next day, but according to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, the real Aquarian energy is going to be felt when Uranus comes out of retrograde on January 22.
"Uranus is, indeed, the planet of revolution and change," Renstrom explains, adding, "It could be disruptive—kind of like waking up after a long nap. But what's nice is that Venus enters Pisces on January 26 just four days later, so that's going to have a soothing effect."
And from January 24 to 29, he notes, we'll have an excellent opportunity for "moving ahead with projects, recovering lost ground, and blossoming romance," with the sun forming a sextile with Jupiter in Aries on January 24, and an exact trine between the sun and Mars in Gemini on January 29.
Just watch out for a bit of contentious energy in the beginning of February, Renstrom tells mindbodygreen. Namely, on February 3, the sun will square Uranus, and on February 4, Venus will square Mars. "It's a period of time in which the more you can exercise your Aquarian impartiality, the better," he says.
When the full moon in Leo arrives on February 5, squaring Uranus, Renstrom notes it may feel like things are reaching a boiling point. It will, however, quickly settle down as the month moves ahead, with Venus and Mars flowing nicely with Uranus and Neptune, respectively.
Toward the tail end of Aquarius season, we're going to be facing a dilemma or price when it comes to a creative pursuit or romantic interest, thanks to a conjunction between Venus and Neptune and another between the sun and Saturn. "There's going to be this insistence on asking whether you're all in—or all out—and you will have to do some very deep thinking about how you want to proceed," Renstrom explains.
How to work with this energy.
With no planets in retrograde and Aquarian energy running high, this is an excellent month to do some big-picture thinking, especially when it comes to the collective. Aquarius is, after all, the most humanitarian of all the signs.
As such, Renstrom recommends educating yourself on humanitarian and/or scientific interests, whether it's watching a social justice documentary, geeking out on science videos, or dabbling in learning a new language.
Overall, he says, focus on how you can build consensus. "How do you find a way to coordinate all the different efforts and all the different points of view? Aquarius is so much about social justice and so much about expanding your social world and your consciousness," he explains.
Working with the new moon in Aquarius in the beginning of the season is also a great opportunity to take a step back and check your emotional responses, according to Renstrom. "Take your response and plug it into what other people's needs and issues are—because at the end of the day, Aquarius is about the group," he adds.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
While there may be some points of contention throughout Aquarius season, overall, things are shaping up to be expansive, fresh, and forward moving. Keep the collective in mind, tap into your Aquarian impartiality, and don't be afraid to charge ahead.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.