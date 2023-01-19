Aquarius season kicks off on January 20 this year, with the new moon in Aquarius the very next day, but according to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, the real Aquarian energy is going to be felt when Uranus comes out of retrograde on January 22.

"Uranus is, indeed, the planet of revolution and change," Renstrom explains, adding, "It could be disruptive—kind of like waking up after a long nap. But what's nice is that Venus enters Pisces on January 26 just four days later, so that's going to have a soothing effect."

And from January 24 to 29, he notes, we'll have an excellent opportunity for "moving ahead with projects, recovering lost ground, and blossoming romance," with the sun forming a sextile with Jupiter in Aries on January 24, and an exact trine between the sun and Mars in Gemini on January 29.

Just watch out for a bit of contentious energy in the beginning of February, Renstrom tells mindbodygreen. Namely, on February 3, the sun will square Uranus, and on February 4, Venus will square Mars. "It's a period of time in which the more you can exercise your Aquarian impartiality, the better," he says.

When the full moon in Leo arrives on February 5, squaring Uranus, Renstrom notes it may feel like things are reaching a boiling point. It will, however, quickly settle down as the month moves ahead, with Venus and Mars flowing nicely with Uranus and Neptune, respectively.

Toward the tail end of Aquarius season, we're going to be facing a dilemma or price when it comes to a creative pursuit or romantic interest, thanks to a conjunction between Venus and Neptune and another between the sun and Saturn. "There's going to be this insistence on asking whether you're all in—or all out—and you will have to do some very deep thinking about how you want to proceed," Renstrom explains.