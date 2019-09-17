In ayurveda, anxiety is a symptom of excess vata in the mind. Vata is the Ayurvedic dosha (energy type) related to air and space energy. I like to call it the "wind" dosha—like the wind, it’s quick, and unpredictable. When vata is balanced, you feel creative, imaginative, intuitive, and free-flowing. However, when in excess, it can quickly escalate into a tornado.

As a society, we all experience a vata imbalance. We’re constantly multitasking, trying to eat, work, and post to social media in any given moment. This mindless approach to the day creates confusion within the body, making it impossible to be fully present to each task at hand. .

In order to counterbalance excess wind, we need to ground the energy of the body. Vata is in the upper chakras (third eye and crown); therefore, we must connect to our lower chakras: root and sacral. This is accomplished by rooting our physical body to the earth, reconnecting to what is happening around us rather than what is happening in the mind.

One way to better understand the three doshas is to look at their relationships with time. Vata is fixed on the future, while pitta is acutely present, and kapha is in the past. We experience anxiety when we are disconnected from the physicality of the present moment and instead engaged in thought loops focusing on the future. Therefore, in order to ease anxiety, it is important to balance excess vata energy with more pitta (fire) and kapha (earth).