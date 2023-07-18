The name “skin first aid kit” and “skin emergency box” are just terms I use to label a certain collection of products kept separate from my usual routine.

This group of skin care items helps heal my skin quicker and relieve pain, irritation, itch, and redness. It has everything I need at the ready, should my skin decide to take a hiatus from its normal calm and collected state.

The products I include are soothing, hydrating, non-irritating, and fragrance-free. They’re free from exfoliants, retinol, and even some ingredients I’m particularly sensitive to, like vitamin C.

To be clear, some of the products in my skin care first aid kit are items I use daily or weekly, too. So it’s not just sitting around waiting for alarm bells—remember, skin care products expire, so you should rotate these products in regularly, too.