What Is A Skin Emergency First Aid Kit? + When To Use It, From Derms
I’m frequently testing new skin care products and treatments for the sake of beauty journalism, which means my skin is prone to overwhelm.
Whether it’s a potent retinol formula or an intense at-home facial treatment, I’ve learned the key to keeping my complexion resilient, no matter what comes my way. My secret? A "skin emergency" first aid kit. Below, what derms think you should have in your own skin emergency box.
Advertisement
What is a skin first aid kit?
The name “skin first aid kit” and “skin emergency box” are just terms I use to label a certain collection of products kept separate from my usual routine.
This group of skin care items helps heal my skin quicker and relieve pain, irritation, itch, and redness. It has everything I need at the ready, should my skin decide to take a hiatus from its normal calm and collected state.
The products I include are soothing, hydrating, non-irritating, and fragrance-free. They’re free from exfoliants, retinol, and even some ingredients I’m particularly sensitive to, like vitamin C.
To be clear, some of the products in my skin care first aid kit are items I use daily or weekly, too. So it’s not just sitting around waiting for alarm bells—remember, skin care products expire, so you should rotate these products in regularly, too.
When to use it
“Some signs that you need need a skin care first aid kit include: the skin appearing red, flaky, or dry, or feeling itchy, tight, burning or stinging,” board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., FAAD explains.
In essence, use your emergency kit when your skin barrier function is compromised.
However, some people may choose to use this routine once a week as a "recovery night" between treatments—see our skin cycling breakdown here if you want to learn more about rotating exfoliants and retinol.
Now, it’s important to know why skin emergencies happen, and therefore, when to use your kit.
According to board-certified dermatologist Dustin Portela, M.D., FAAD, there are plenty of times a skin first aid kit comes in handy, including:
- After sun exposure: “When the skin is exposed to excessive UV radiation, it can lead to inflammation, DNA damage, and oxidative stress,” Portela says. “Using the right products after sun exposure can help alleviate these symptoms and promote healing,” he adds.
- After procedures like microneedling or lasers: “After microneedling or laser treatments, the skin undergoes a natural healing process. Using the right products can help accelerate this process by providing ingredients that support tissue repair and regeneration,” Portela explains. Be sure to tell your practitioner about your skin first aid kit as specific instructions may vary depending on your procedure.
- When you react poorly to another product: Even if your skin isn’t hypersensitive, you can still experience a bad reaction from a new product—especially potent retinol formulas. “When someone reacts poorly to another skincare product, it is important to discontinue the use of that product immediately. Items in the kit can then be used to provide relief and support the healing process,” Portela notes.
- When you over-exfoliate: Another worthy use: when you’ve exfoliated a bit too often or used a product that was too strong for your skin. Your kit will serve as a home base you can always come back to should other products trigger a negative reaction.
Advertisement
What to include in yours
Now for the fun part: what to include in your skin first aid kit. Below, a few product types to keep in mind, plus what to avoid.
- A gentle cleanser: “It is important to avoid harsh cleansers that can strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving the skin more dry and sensitive,” Garshick says. Hence, the importance of a gentle cleanser in your emergency kit. Remember to look for a formula that’s fragrance-free and made for sensitive skin.
- A nourishing moisturizer: Next, a sensitive-skin-friendly moisturizer. “Look for products with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and niacinamide. These ingredients help to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier while soothing any irritation or redness,” Portela says. Here, our favorite barrier creams on the market right now.
- SPF: As always, apply SPF before you go outside and reapply every two hours if you’re spending time in the sunlight. If your skin is dry and sensitive already, unprotected UV exposure will only exacerbate that.
- A simple face oil: If your skin is dry, you may need to try slugging, or applying an occlusive product on top of your moisturizer. We suggest using a simple, non-fragranced oil like jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, sea buckthorn oil, etc.
Advertisement
What to avoid in your skin first aid kit
- Skip extra steps: “Limit items that have a specific or limited use. Vitamin C serums and retinoids are products that need to be used routinely, and may not be particularly helpful in a ‘skin emergency’ situation,” board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D., FAAD explains.
- Exfoliants: Garshick recommends avoiding exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs. In addition, skip any clay masks or face scrubs.
- High alcohol content products: “Alcohol is commonly found in toners, astringents, and some acne treatments due to its ability to remove excess oil from the skin. However, alcohol can be extremely drying and irritating for sensitive skin types,” Portela says.
Below, some of my favorites for the face and body.
First Aid Beauty
Ultra Repair Cream
Tower 28
SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
mindbodygreen
postbiotic body lotion
The takeaway
A skin first aid kit is a collection of skin care products to use when the skin barrier is damaged, be it from over-exfoliation, irritation, sun exposure, in-office procedures, etc. Be sure to avoid common irritants such as retinol, exfoliants, and fragrance in your kit. Here, how to tell your barrier is compromised in the first place.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.