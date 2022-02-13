This Phytonutrient Is The Antioxidant & Longevity Player You Want On Your Team

Resveratrol was first isolated by Japanese physician Michio Takaoka in 1939, but its wide range of health benefits weren't fully understood until scientists discovered its presence in red wine in the 1990s. They quickly realized this antioxidant could be key to "The French Paradox"—an epidemiological observation that while the French diet is highly potent in saturated fats (hello, butter and cheese!), their incidence of cardiovascular health issues and problems are relatively low.

In other words: Resveratrol, along with other polyphenols in wine, could be the secret to having your baguette and eating it too (with butter and a glass of merlot, of course).