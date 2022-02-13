 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Resveratrol Fuels Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Pathways In The Body*
|
Expert Reviewed Resveratrol Fuels Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Pathways In The Body*

Resveratrol Fuels Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Pathways In The Body*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Phytonutrient Is The Antioxidant & Longevity Player You Want On Your Team

Image by tirc83 / iStock

February 13, 2022 — 12:29 PM

Resveratrol was first isolated by Japanese physician Michio Takaoka in 1939, but its wide range of health benefits weren't fully understood until scientists discovered its presence in red wine in the 1990s. They quickly realized this antioxidant could be key to "The French Paradox"—an epidemiological observation that while the French diet is highly potent in saturated fats (hello, butter and cheese!), their incidence of cardiovascular health issues and problems are relatively low. 

In other words: Resveratrol, along with other polyphenols in wine, could be the secret to having your baguette and eating it too (with butter and a glass of merlot, of course).

What is resveratrol?

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
ultimate multivitamin+

Resveratrol is a polyphenol, which is a naturally occurring compound found in plants. Polyphenols can have antioxidant properties and help protect plants (and animals) from oxidative stress and cellular damage.* (When it comes to resveratrol, this is very much the case—more on that later.) 

Resveratrol is found in a number of foods and beverages—including grapes, peanuts, cocoa, red wine, and berries—and is also derived from various plant botanicals to be used in single and multi-ingredient supplements. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Health benefits of resveratrol.

Resveratrol is a unique phytonutrient with many intrinsic biological properties that provide health benefits—including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and cardioprotective activities that support everything from longevity to cardiovascular and cognitive function.*

Here are a few ways resveratrol promotes health:

Bioavailability of resveratrol.

As you can see, resveratrol is a potent phytonutrient with a number of physiological benefits. The downside? Resveratrol metabolizes quickly, making it absurdly difficult for the human body to utilize. So, how can we fully harness the power of this phytonutrient? Enter: piperine.

At mindbodygreen, we love resveratrol's antioxidant activity and longevity support so much that we knew it needed to be a part of the lineup of botanical bioactives (which includes big longevity players like glutathione, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin) in our ultimate multivitamin+ formula (i.e., not your typical multi).* So, in addition to resveratrol derived from Japanese knotweed (the technical plant name is Polygonum cuspidatum), we added piperine from black pepper to directly promote resveratrol's bioavailability by aiding in its absorption.* 

Stronger together, this dynamic duo works together to tackle oxidative stress, promote cellular resilience, and support longevity.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line.

Resveratrol is an antioxidant you want on your team when scavenging free radicals, but piperine truly makes it a better longevity player by supporting its bioavailability.* For a daily dose of nutrients and phytonutrients that support everyday well-being and longevity, the comprehensive and cutting-edge ultimate multivitamin+ formula does the trick.*

ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
ultimate multivitamin+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

14 Best Probiotics For Every Possible Gut Health Goal, From A Nutrition PhD

Kristine Thomason
14 Best Probiotics For Every Possible Gut Health Goal, From A Nutrition PhD
Integrative Health

Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management

Sarah Regan
Sleeping For This Much Longer Each Night May Help With Weight Management
Functional Food

This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron & Supports Healthy Blood Sugar

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron & Supports Healthy Blood Sugar
Beauty

Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work

Jamie Schneider
Found: The 15 Best Lip Moisturizers Of 2022 That *Actually* Put In The Work
Spirituality

The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence

Sarah Regan
The One Thing Missing From Your Spiritual Toolbox For Supercharged Confidence
Sex

20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To *Actually* Minimize Pores — In Ways That Don't Hurt Your Skin

Dorian Smith-Garcia
How To *Actually* Minimize Pores — In Ways That Don't Hurt Your Skin
Sex

Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It
Motivation

A Hall Of Fame Quarterback Shares His Longevity-Supporting Routine

Kristine Thomason
A Hall Of Fame Quarterback Shares His Longevity-Supporting Routine
Sex

6 Latex-Free Condoms To Try For Sensitive Skin (Or Just A Different Feel!)

Farrah Daniel
6 Latex-Free Condoms To Try For Sensitive Skin (Or Just A Different Feel!)
Spirituality

Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope
Recipes

This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight

Alexandra Engler
This Pomegranate Cocktail Is A Stunning V-Day Delight
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-resveratrol
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!