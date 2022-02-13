This Phytonutrient Is The Antioxidant & Longevity Player You Want On Your Team

Resveratrol Fuels Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Pathways In The Body*
Resveratrol was first isolated by Japanese physician Michio Takaoka in 1939, but its wide range of health benefits weren't fully understood until scientists discovered its presence in red wine in the 1990s. They quickly realized this antioxidant could be key to "The French Paradox"—an epidemiological observation that while the French diet is highly potent in saturated fats (hello, butter and cheese!), their incidence of cardiovascular health issues and problems are relatively low.
In other words: Resveratrol, along with other polyphenols in wine, could be the secret to having your baguette and eating it too (with butter and a glass of merlot, of course).
What is resveratrol?
Resveratrol is a polyphenol, which is a naturally occurring compound found in plants. Polyphenols can have antioxidant properties and help protect plants (and animals) from oxidative stress and cellular damage.* (When it comes to resveratrol, this is very much the case—more on that later.)
Resveratrol is found in a number of foods and beverages—including grapes, peanuts, cocoa, red wine, and berries—and is also derived from various plant botanicals to be used in single and multi-ingredient supplements.
Health benefits of resveratrol.
Resveratrol is a unique phytonutrient with many intrinsic biological properties that provide health benefits—including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and cardioprotective activities that support everything from longevity to cardiovascular and cognitive function.*
Here are a few ways resveratrol promotes health:
- Direct antioxidant activity. Resveratrol is a powerful antioxidant phytochemical that helps rid the body of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and other free radicals (i.e., to combat oxidative stress).*
- Cellular resilience and longevity. A decrease in the number of mitochondria present in cells is a sign of both aging and various health concerns. Resveratrol regulates and protects mitochondrial health and biogenesis (aka the synthesis of mitochondria), which promotes longevity of the heart, brain, and whole body.*
- Neuroprotective properties. Speaking of a long and healthy life, supplementing with resveratrol has also been shown to increase cerebral blood flow and improve memory and overall cognitive function.*
- Vascular function. When it comes to heart health, resveratrol is cardioprotective, having been found to reduce vascular oxidative stress and arterial stiffness, regulate blood pressure levels, and promote anti-inflammatory activity.*
- Immune function support. Largely due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powerhouse properties, resveratrol supports immune function by mediating immune cell regulation, cytokine production and balance, and gene expression.*
Bioavailability of resveratrol.
As you can see, resveratrol is a potent phytonutrient with a number of physiological benefits. The downside? Resveratrol metabolizes quickly, making it absurdly difficult for the human body to utilize. So, how can we fully harness the power of this phytonutrient? Enter: piperine.
Resveratrol metabolizes quickly, making it difficult for the human body to utilize. Piperine from black pepper can directly promote resveratrol's bioavailability by aiding in its absorption.* This dynamic duo works together to tackle oxidative stress, promote cellular resilience, and support longevity.*
Stronger together, this dynamic duo works together to tackle oxidative stress, promote cellular resilience, and support longevity.*
The bottom line.
Resveratrol is an antioxidant you want on your team when scavenging free radicals, but piperine truly makes it a better longevity player by supporting its bioavailability.* For a daily dose of nutrients and phytonutrients that support everyday well-being and longevity, the comprehensive and cutting-edge ultimate multivitamin+ formula does the trick.*
