What Is An "Everything Shower" Anyway? Plus, Tips To Level Up Yours
Many users claim this buzzy "everything shower" is key to prepping for a productive week, while others swear by it to wind down on a Friday night.
Here's how to take an "everything shower" and why you might become obsessed, too.
What is an "everything shower," anyway?
At the root, an "everything shower" checks off, well, every box. Anything you could need to do or want to do in the shower, you're doing during this wash. The goal here is to finish all your grooming in one go—kind of like a Sunday chores ritual.
If you shave your body, that's on the list. Washing and conditioning your strands? It's on the docket. A hair mask? Might as well toss it in. Body scrub? You already know it. The list goes on, and it's slightly different for everyone.
Some users are even sharing their "everything shower" order of operations, taking tips from one another on how to make this extensive ritual even more efficient.
This could involve bringing a claw clip into the shower to hold back freshly conditioned hair, exfoliating before a full-body shave, lying out a fuzzy robe before you begin, etc.
The aftermath? For some users, the satisfaction of being fully clean (whatever that means to you) provides an extra feeling of self-care. It's similar to winding down after a long day of chores—the work is over, and now you can sit back and relax.
Other TikTok users joke about the exhaustion that naturally follows such an extensive and lengthy process, posting videos of themselves faux-fainting after they finish their "everything shower" routine.
While a long shower isn't anything new, it can serve as one self-care ritual and a way to prioritize yourself each week—which isn't always easy in our fast-paced environment. Not to mention, it can save time (and water) in the future, as your showers the rest of the week may be even shorter than usual.
Want to hop on the train? If you're not sure what to add to your "everything shower," here's a list of ideas for before, during, and after your rinse to really level up the experience.
- Actually schedule it in: Knowing this process is going to take a while (users report one to two hours from pre-shower rituals to post-shower tasks), it's essential to carve out some time. Add your "everything shower" to your schedule on whatever night you have the most time so you're not rushing through what's designed to be a leisurely experience.
- Turn on your favorite music: Before stepping into the shower, set the scene by turning on your favorite music. This could be your go-to playlist right now, relaxing spa music, your all-time favorite album, or even a podcast if that's more your speed.
- Set out your pajamas: Choose your most comfortable pajamas and set them out before hopping in the shower. This will ensure you're ready to get into bed post-rinse, or at least be comfortable after you did all of that work.
- Play with scent: Before getting in, set up your shower aromatherapy. Consider lighting a candle (that you can see from the shower), burning incense, or turning on an essential oil diffuser. If you want to go the all-natural route, consider hanging eucalyptus from your shower head for a spa-like experience.
- Use a clarifying shampoo or scalp scrub: To ensure your strands are as clean as can be, add a clarifying shampoo or scalp scrub to your routine. Use these products no more than every other week to avoid over-exfoliation.
- Keep a body scrub in the shower: It's common knowledge that exfoliating before you shave will produce better results, so why not make it a ritual? Keep a body scrub in your shower and exfoliate anywhere you shave (or the whole body if you have the time). Of course, rinse off the scrub before picking up the razor.
- Swap conditioner for a hair mask: Rather than using your usual conditioner, opt for a hair mask once a week. Especially for those with curly hair or chronically dry strands, this step becomes even more important.
- Give yourself a scalp massage: This will feel great and contribute to improving overall hair thickness1, studies show. Do this with your fingertips or a soft-tip scalp massager like one of these.
- Use a face mask: Some face masks should be done before cleansing, but many can be used after you wash your face. Slather on a face mask that suits your skin type and needs, whether it provides hydration, gentle exfoliation, a brightening boost, etc.
- Hydrate your skin (as always): After every shower, you should use a body lotion or body cream, but it's even more essential after your "everything shower," considering you just exfoliated.
- Relax: This is the most important part. After your "everything shower" ritual has come to an end, schedule yourself some time to chill out. Sip some tea, watch your favorite show, read a book, or whatever else makes you feel relaxed. Your "everything shower" probably took a lot of work, and you deserve to rest! Plus, it's easier to chill out knowing that you won't have to take a shower like that tomorrow, or even the next day.
The takeaway
While a lengthy shower with countless tasks may not be anything new, it's worth giving it a shot if you haven't before.
Scheduling an "everything shower" may not only save you time later in the week, but it provides a few moments for dedicated self-care. Remember: It's always a good idea to top off your shower routine with body lotion, so here are 15 of the very best to get you started.
