At the root, an “everything shower” checks off, well, every box. Anything you could need to do or want to do in the shower, you’re doing during this wash. The goal here is to finish all your grooming in one go—kind of like a Sunday chores ritual.

If you shave your body, that’s on the list. Washing and conditioning your strands? It’s on the docket. A hair mask? Might as well toss it in. Body scrub? You already know it. The list goes on, and it’s slightly different for everyone.

Some users are even sharing their “everything shower” order of operations, taking tips from one another on how to make this extensive ritual even more efficient. This could involve bringing a claw clip into the shower to hold back freshly conditioned hair, exfoliating before a full-body shave, lying out a fuzzy robe before you begin, etc.