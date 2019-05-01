Retinol is getting a lot of attention lately, popping up in all sorts of over-the-counter creams and serums—which makes sense, when you consider the fact that it's one of the most well-studied skin care ingredients that's been shown to promote skin renewal, reduce acne, and boost your skin's collagen production. But it's not without its downsides—itching, peeling, and redness (at least initially) and increased photosensitivity. And for people like me, with annoyingly sensitive skin, that makes it somewhat of a deal-breaker.

The good news: There's a new natural retinol alternative on the block called bakuchiol (pronounced either "buh-koo-chee-all" or "back-uh-heel"; the internet can't seem to decide) claiming to deliver many of the same skin-rejuvenating perks minus the side effects.

Here, holistic dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., helps explain everything you need to know about this gentle, plant-based retinol alternative.