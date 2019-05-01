mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

What Is Bakuchiol? The New Derm-Approved Retinol Alternative, Explained

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.

Image by Ali Harper / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 1, 2019

Retinol is getting a lot of attention lately, popping up in all sorts of over-the-counter creams and serums—which makes sense, when you consider the fact that it's one of the most well-studied skin care ingredients that's been shown to promote skin renewal, reduce acne, and boost your skin's collagen production. But it's not without its downsides—itching, peeling, and redness (at least initially) and increased photosensitivity. And for people like me, with annoyingly sensitive skin, that makes it somewhat of a deal-breaker.

The good news: There's a new natural retinol alternative on the block called bakuchiol (pronounced either "buh-koo-chee-all" or "back-uh-heel"; the internet can't seem to decide) claiming to deliver many of the same skin-rejuvenating perks minus the side effects.

Here, holistic dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., helps explain everything you need to know about this gentle, plant-based retinol alternative.

What is bakuchiol?

Bakuchiol is a type of antioxidant compound called a meroterpene phenol, and it's most abundantly found in the seeds and leaves of the babchi plant (Psoralea corylifolia), which is native to India. And well before its recent surge in popularity, it actually had a long history of use in traditional ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for its ability to treat a variety of skin conditions, including vitiligo and eczema, thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiproliferative, and antimicrobial properties.

Article continues below

Bakuchiol benefits: Does it perform as well as retinol?

Reviewers of popular bakuchiol-infused products are singing this ingredient's praises. One customer said it helped clear up scarring from cystic acne she had as a teenager without making her skin red and itchy like the prescription retinol her doctor recommended, while another said it helped minimize her smile lines.

Research seems to back up bakuchiol's benefits, too. In one 12-week, double-blind study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, half of the participants were assigned to use a topical treatment containing 0.5 percent retinol, and the other half were assigned to use one containing 0.5 percent bakuchiol. Researchers found that both groups experienced significant but equal improvements in lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, elasticity, and skin firmness with an overall reduction in photo-aging. The bakuchiol group, however, experienced less dryness, scaling, and irritation.

Larger studies are needed to fully determine bakuchiol's effectiveness and optimal concentration—and many experts doubt that it's quite as powerful as retinol—but these results are definitely promising.

How it works: "Although it has no structural resemblance to retinoids, bakuchiol has been shown to function similarly to traditional retinols by targeting similar cellular pathways—activating signals that play a role in the skin's ability to combat oxidative stress, fight free radicals, and reduce dark spots," says Barr. "This results in skin with smoother texture, less hyperpigmentation, improved elasticity, and fewer wrinkles."

Who should try bakuchiol?

Barr says that anyone looking to even out skin tone or texture, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and boost their glow factor should feel free to give bakuchiol a try—and, it's safe to use while pregnant or breastfeeding, unlike retinol.

"Bakuchiol is well-tolerated without the irritation of retinols, so it's suitable for all skin types, but may be especially helpful in those with sensitive skin," says Barr. "And, because bakuchiol provides anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, it may be beneficial for those with oily or acne-prone skin as well."

Article continues below

My personal take?

As someone who avoids retinol due to my overly sensitive skin, I was pumped to try out a sample of Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil ($120) that came across my desk, which contains a blend of bakuchiol, sea buckthorn berry oil, rosehip oil, and sweet almond oil. While I've only been using it for about three weeks and haven't noticed any significant changes in my fine lines, it is a great moisturizer and I think there's been slight lightening of some dark sun spots. Overall, too early to tell, but I'm optimistic.

If you're looking to try out this trend for yourself, you have several options to choose from, including these relatively budget-friendly options: Avalea Phyto Radiance Concentrate ($43), featuring bakuchiol, squalane, and cranberry; and Whish Restoring Face Oil with Bakuchiol ($58), featuring black currant seed oil and rosehip oil.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-bakuchiol-gentle-non-irritating-natural-retinol-alternative

Your article and new folder have been saved!