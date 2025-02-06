In a Western diet, the ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids in the diet is much higher than in non-Western diets (10 to 20:1 versus 2 to 3:1, to be exact). Omega-6 fatty acids can be involved in pro-inflammatory processes in the body and are associated with the development of inflammatory acne2 . But that doesn't mean that oils high in omega-6s, like most vegetable oils, are unhealthy. Just that most Americans are getting way too much of this type of fat and not enough omega-3s from foods like fatty fish.