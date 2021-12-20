The Conversation Every Couple Should Have Before Their First Family Holiday

When it comes to the holidays, there are often many different people with differing expectations—which can require management, especially if you are managing both you and your partner’s families.

Spending time with in-laws or with one’s own parents may induce feelings of dread, insecurity, or anger that make the holidays stressful for couples. There might be political differences that cause tensions. There may be issues related to gender, sexuality, or race that cause hurt feelings or conflict. You or your partner may feel unwelcome or not accepted into one another’s families. There may be wounds from the past with certain family members that trigger reactivity and conflict. There might be personalities in the family that trigger you. The list is endless.

When we partner with someone, we also partner with their family, which can be a wonderful or challenging aspect of being in partnership. “Every marriage is a cross-cultural experience regardless of whether people are from different or the same cultures,” renowned relationship researcher John Gottman, Ph.D., once told CNN in an interview.

The holidays can bring mixed feelings and expectations about this new family culture, especially when it comes to in-laws or your partner’s family. Often this universal aspect of partnering with someone’s family can lead to initial feelings of culture shock.