5 Unexpected Ways Reach Orgasm—That Don't Involve The Clitoris

Anal play is a fabulous option that encourages exploration, patience, and pleasure. The booty is full of sensitive areas that enjoy experiencing pleasure, and there are so many ways to go start exploring.

First things first—use lube. Booty play always, and I mean always, requires lube. It makes everything much more relaxed, easy, and pleasurable, which is the goal.

There are many fantastic anal toys, such as butt plugs, anal beads, and dildos, that are all body-safe. Many of them will pair nicely with different kinds of lube, and you will be ready to roll! You can orgasm from stimulation of the anus externally or via internal stimulation. (The A-spot is a patch of very sensitive tissue located at the very back of the vagina, near the cervix, that tends to be very pleasurable for lots of vagina owners out there. The easiest way to access it? Through the tush!)

Lastly, just have some fun. As with the nipple orgasm and any other type of orgasm you're experimenting with for the first time, this is all about figuring out what gives you pleasure. There is no right or wrong way to do anything—it's just you discovering what parts of your body respond best to different forms of stimulation.

One thing to note with anal play—take your time. There is never, ever any need to rush. Start slow with a finger or a beginner plug and work up! Your booty will take you—I promise.