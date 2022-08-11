Jujube fruit (Ziziphus jujuba), AKA Chinese date or red date, is a little fruit that packs a big punch of antioxidants, amino acids, and polysaccharides. These compounds help promote rest via multiple pathways in the body, and as such, jujube has been used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for generations.*

There's modern research to back up the benefits of this ancient remedy as well. One small, randomized study out of Australia found that people who took jujube seeds nightly for four weeks reported having longer, higher-quality sleep than those who took a placebo.*

Another randomized control trial found that a sleep complex containing jujube improved sleep quality, mood, and energy levels over the course of two weeks.* And if you have trouble falling asleep, jujube can help with that, too, with one study showing it, as part of an herbal blend, can help people fall asleep faster compared to a placebo.*

Convinced yet? Here are a few ways to start reaping the benefits of this stellar little Chinese date.