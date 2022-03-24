When it comes to leafy greens, watercress probably isn’t the first to come to mind. In fact, it’s often overlooked and underrated—but we're here to change that. If you’re not familiar with watercress, let us introduce you. It’s a green that has small, round leaves and almost looks like miniature spinach on a stem.

It’s definitely bold in flavor and may take some getting used to, but if you learn how to pair it with other ingredients, the zingy bite can be quite enjoyable (more on that below). Basically, it’s a vegetable that is worth adding to your diet—plant-based or otherwise. Keep reading to learn more about watercress, what it is, why it’s good for you, and how to eat it.