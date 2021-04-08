Celebrate The Abundance Of Spring With This Vibrant, Nutrient-Packed Lunch Bowl

Celebrate Spring With This Bright Green Bowl, Packed With Farmers Market Finds
When spring comes around, my first stop is always the farmers market—which starts to burst at its proverbial seams with green veggies around this time of year. And one of the best ways to take advantage of the bounty is by adding a variety of those vegetables to a dish—like this farro-based bowl, tossed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette.
"Even though I can usually find radishes, snap peas, and asparagus all year long, this bowl is never as good as when these vegetables hit their prime in spring," writes cookbook author Kelli Foster, "With fresh, bright, and vibrant flavors, this bowl is exactly what I want as the weather turns warmer and the sun shines brighter."
This vibrant dish is packed with not only flavor but also bountiful nutrients. Farro is a good source of fiber and protein (around 8 grams of each per cup), and asparagus is actually one of the healthiest vegetables you can get, according to R.D.s—it's rich in folate and other vitamins like thiamin and riboflavin.
The best part? You can cook both the farro and asparagus in advance, then eat them cold or warm whenever you choose.
Spring Abundance Bowls
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup farro, rinsed
- Kosher salt
- 1 small bunch watercress, trimmed and chopped
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 recipe Lemon Dressing (below), divided
- 1 bunch asparagus, chopped and steamed
- 6 ounces snap peas, halved crosswise
- 6 radishes, thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup chopped toasted hazelnuts
Method
- Place the farro and a pinch of salt in a medium saucepan and cover with water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until tender and slightly chewy, 10 to 15 minutes for pearled farro or 25 to 30 minutes for semi-pearled farro. Drain the excess water and cool slightly.
- Place the farro in a large bowl along with the watercress, mint, and scallions. Drizzle with ¼ cup of the Lemon Dressing, and toss to combine.
- To serve, divide the farro mixture among four bowls. Top with the asparagus, snap peas, radishes, and hazelnuts. Drizzle with the remaining dressing.
Lemon Dressing
Makes about ¾ cup
Ingredients
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 2 or 3 lemons)
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small clove garlic, grated
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard or white miso paste
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Place all the ingredients in a lidded jar and shake until emulsified.
