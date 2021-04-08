Celebrate The Abundance Of Spring With This Vibrant, Nutrient-Packed Lunch Bowl

When spring comes around, my first stop is always the farmers market—which starts to burst at its proverbial seams with green veggies around this time of year. And one of the best ways to take advantage of the bounty is by adding a variety of those vegetables to a dish—like this farro-based bowl, tossed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette.

"Even though I can usually find radishes, snap peas, and asparagus all year long, this bowl is never as good as when these vegetables hit their prime in spring," writes cookbook author Kelli Foster, "With fresh, bright, and vibrant flavors, this bowl is exactly what I want as the weather turns warmer and the sun shines brighter."

This vibrant dish is packed with not only flavor but also bountiful nutrients. Farro is a good source of fiber and protein (around 8 grams of each per cup), and asparagus is actually one of the healthiest vegetables you can get, according to R.D.s—it's rich in folate and other vitamins like thiamin and riboflavin.

The best part? You can cook both the farro and asparagus in advance, then eat them cold or warm whenever you choose.