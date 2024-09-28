Training at a high threshold that gets your heart and lungs pumping will help make you more efficient at converting oxygen into energy, raising your VO 2 max. Typically, people who are less physically fit will be able to raise their VO 2 max quicker than those who have higher cardiorespiratory fitness to begin with. There's a limit to how much oxygen any body can take in at a time—Lance Armstrong was rumored to have a VO2max around 85 at the height of his career—so be gentle with yourself as you work on this metric, and don't expect huge jumps after one gym session.