You may think adding more physical movement to your weekly routine, getting good sleep, eating a well-balanced diet, and proper hydration are the best (or maybe even only?) ways to optimize your metabolism. But what if I told you that something as simple as taking a vitamin D supplement can help promote healthy body composition and regulate blood sugar levels? *

In a new randomized clinical trial from Menopause, healthy women between 50 and 65 that took a daily vitamin D supplement for nine months demonstrated healthier levels of adiponectin and resistin (two key adipokine hormones that play an important role in insulin sensitivity, body composition, and healthy inflammatory actions) compared to the control group.*