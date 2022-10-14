5 Ways Vitamin D Critically Supports Heart Health & Function*
It’s no secret that healthy vitamin D levels help optimize everything from cognitive function and mood support to immune, gut, and hormone health.* Generally speaking, vitamin D sufficiency is critical for whole-body health and well-being.*
The problem? Many people have vitamin D levels well below the optimal level. Indeed, vitamin D deficiency (VDD) is a massive issue in the states and around the world, impacting 29% of U.S. adults and a whopping 30-50% of the general population.
In many scientific studies, VDD has also been associated with cardiovascular concerns. And while scientists are still researching the connection between vitamin D status and heart health issues, the essential vitamin has already been found to support the cardiovascular system in a few major ways.*
5 ways vitamin D supports heart health.
Considering vitamin D receptors are found…well, pretty much everywhere in the body, it’s no surprise that this vital nutrient benefits the heart.*
Here are some ways vitamin D supports healthy cardiovascular function:*
- It bolsters cardiac muscle function, according to this 2014 Frontiers scientific review.
- It promotes a healthy lipid profile and supports important components of cardiometabolic health, as outlined in this 2018 review from BioMed Central.
- It helps regulate healthy blood sugar levels (another important cardiometabolic health biomarker)—which, in turn, helps protect blood vessels and maintain healthy blood pressure.
- It supports a healthy inflammatory response, which is absolutely vital for overall cardiovascular health and function.
- It increases antioxidant activity, which helps combat oxidative stress and promote heart longevity.
How to reach sufficient vitamin D levels.
Considering heart health is not our strong suit as a nation and almost one-third of the U.S. population is deficient in vitamin D, those concerned about their own cardiovascular function and longevity would be smart to check their vitamin D status.
vitamin D3 potency+
Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*
Thankfully, there’s a simple and effective solution that can help raise suboptimal vitamin D levels: A high-quality, daily D3 supplement like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+.*
mindbodygreen’s vitamin D formula delivers an efficacious dose ( 5,000 IU) of algal D3 with an organic trio of oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive) to enhance the fat-soluble vitamin’s bioavailability and absorption.*
This premium D3 supplement can help you achieve and sustain a truly healthy vitamin D status—i.e., 25(OH)D serum levels above 50 ng/ml—to promote cardiovascular function and whole-body health.*
The takeaway.
Vitamin D promotes universal health and longevity, including cardiovascular function and cardiometabolic health outcomes.*
To holistically support your heart, consider taking a premium vitamin D supplement that can help you reach and maintain healthy vitamin D status (like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+).*
vitamin D3 potency+
Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*
vitamin D3 potency+
Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*