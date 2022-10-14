It’s no secret that healthy vitamin D levels help optimize everything from cognitive function and mood support to immune, gut, and hormone health.* Generally speaking, vitamin D sufficiency is critical for whole-body health and well-being.*

The problem? Many people have vitamin D levels well below the optimal level. Indeed, vitamin D deficiency (VDD) is a massive issue in the states and around the world, impacting 29% of U.S. adults and a whopping 30-50% of the general population.

In many scientific studies, VDD has also been associated with cardiovascular concerns. And while scientists are still researching the connection between vitamin D status and heart health issues, the essential vitamin has already been found to support the cardiovascular system in a few major ways.*