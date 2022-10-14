 Skip to content

5 Ways Vitamin D Critically Supports Heart Health & Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
It’s no secret that healthy vitamin D levels help optimize everything from cognitive function and mood support to immune, gut, and hormone health.* Generally speaking, vitamin D sufficiency is critical for whole-body health and well-being.*

The problem? Many people have vitamin D levels well below the optimal level. Indeed, vitamin D deficiency (VDD) is a massive issue in the states and around the world, impacting 29% of U.S. adults and a whopping 30-50% of the general population

In many scientific studies, VDD has also been associated with cardiovascular concerns. And while scientists are still researching the connection between vitamin D status and heart health issues, the essential vitamin has already been found to support the cardiovascular system in a few major ways.*

5 ways vitamin D supports heart health.

Considering vitamin D receptors are found…well, pretty much everywhere in the body, it’s no surprise that this vital nutrient benefits the heart.*

Here are some ways vitamin D supports healthy cardiovascular function:*

  1. It bolsters cardiac muscle function, according to this 2014 Frontiers scientific review.
  2. It promotes a healthy lipid profile and supports important components of cardiometabolic health, as outlined in this 2018 review from BioMed Central.
  3. It helps regulate healthy blood sugar levels (another important cardiometabolic health biomarker)—which, in turn, helps protect blood vessels and maintain healthy blood pressure.
  4. It supports a healthy inflammatory response, which is absolutely vital for overall cardiovascular health and function.
  5. It increases antioxidant activity, which helps combat oxidative stress and promote heart longevity.
How to reach sufficient vitamin D levels.

Considering heart health is not our strong suit as a nation and almost one-third of the U.S. population is deficient in vitamin D, those concerned about their own cardiovascular function and longevity would be smart to check their vitamin D status

Thankfully, there’s a simple and effective solution that can help raise suboptimal vitamin D levels: A high-quality, daily D3 supplement like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+.* 

mindbodygreen’s vitamin D formula delivers an efficacious dose ( 5,000 IU) of algal D3 with an organic trio of oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive) to enhance the fat-soluble vitamin’s bioavailability and absorption.* 

This premium D3 supplement can help you achieve and sustain a truly healthy vitamin D status—i.e., 25(OH)D serum levels above 50 ng/ml—to promote cardiovascular function and whole-body health.*

The takeaway.

Vitamin D promotes universal health and longevity, including cardiovascular function and cardiometabolic health outcomes.* 

To holistically support your heart, consider taking a premium vitamin D supplement that can help you reach and maintain healthy vitamin D status (like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+).*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
