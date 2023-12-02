It's also worth noting that women supplementing with vitamin D saw a 45% increase in vitamin D serum levels (a big win, considering 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in this essential nutrient!), while the placebo group saw a 19% decrease in serum levels. This further bolsters supplementation as an effective method for achieving truly optimal vitamin D levels (which is likely higher than you think) as measured by serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels in your blood.