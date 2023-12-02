Advertisement
Vitamin D Helps Women 50+ Balance Adipokine Hormones (Great For Blood Sugar & Weight)
A lot of metabolism-friendly habits are common sense: eating well, sleeping well, getting enough movement and water. But research shows that taking a vitamin D supplement is an underrated way to help promote healthy body composition and regulate blood sugar levels.*
In a randomized clinical trial from Menopause, healthy women between 50 and 65 that took a daily vitamin D supplement for nine months demonstrated healthier levels of adiponectin and resistin (two key adipokine hormones that play an important role in insulin sensitivity, body composition, and healthy inflammatory actions) compared to the control group.*
What are adiponectin & resistin?
First things first—what are adipokine hormones, and how do they impact metabolic health?
Adipokines are hormones secreted from adipose tissue (aka fat tissue) that play a part in key metabolic actions (e.g., insulin regulation and energy homeostasis), cardiovascular actions, and immune functions.
Adiponectin is directly tied to fat burn—low levels help store fat while normal (higher) levels burn it. It also promotes a healthy inflammatory response and proper blood flow through arteries, making it an all-around helpful hormone for metabolic health.
Resistin is tied to suboptimal inflammatory status, insulin resistance, and higher LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels. Unlike adiponectin, you don't want high amounts of this adipokine—maintaining low levels is key to supporting metabolic and heart health.
How vitamin D promotes hormone & blood sugar balance
After nine months of vitamin D supplementation, participants saw a 19% increase in adiponectin levels and a 32% decrease in resistin levels. Balancing these hormones is beneficial for a wide range of metabolic health factors (e.g., body composition, insulin sensitivity, blood sugar balance, and cardiovascular health).
It's also worth noting that women supplementing with vitamin D saw a 45% increase in vitamin D serum levels (a big win, considering 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in this essential nutrient!), while the placebo group saw a 19% decrease in serum levels. This further bolsters supplementation as an effective method for achieving truly optimal vitamin D levels (which is likely higher than you think) as measured by serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels in your blood.
The takeaway
Taking a quality vitamin D supplement each day delivers myriad health benefits—including supporting healthy adipokine hormone balance that's linked to blood sugar balance, healthy weight maintenance, and optimal cardiovascular health.*
Consider mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ for your daily dose of D—its efficacious dosage (5,000 IU), superior form (D3), and bioavailability (i.e., built-in organic oils that aid absorption) make it a truly effective tool for supporting healthy vitamin D levels and overall metabolic health.*
