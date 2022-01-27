Just In: Reviewers Say This Vitamin D Is Potent & Super Absorbable

The Reviews Speak For Themselves: This Vitamin D Is Potent & Super Absorbable
We simply aren't getting enough vitamin D. In fact, based on blood test results, a whopping 41% of the U.S. adult population is insufficient in this essential vitamin, and 29% is straight up deficient. Reaching sufficient levels of vitamin D is vital to our bone, tooth, muscle, immune, and whole-body health—but it sure can be difficult to get there.*
It turns out getting enough of the sunshine vitamin isn't quite as easy as simply sitting in the sun for a few minutes every day. Indeed, there are number of factors that affect our ability to convert vitamin D from the sun (such as geographical location, season, sunscreen use, skin tone, and age—to name a few).
Consuming enough daily D from our diets is pretty much impossible because this micronutrient is found in very few foods and in small amounts. So, how do we promote sufficient levels of D when our fortified foods aren't fitting the bill and the winter sun is hiding most of the day? Enter: vitamin D3 potency+.
It turns out a high-quality, bioavailable, organic D3 source that is easily absorbed and effective in the body is the solution that D-deprived folks need.* There's an extremely high chance you're not getting enough vitamin D—no, really, 93% of Americans are failing to meet their daily vitamin D needs from diet alone.*
If you're a part of this vast majority, you'll want to take a D3 supplement with an effective amount of the nutrient, plus built-in absorption (i.e., a fat source), to raise and maintain vitamin D levels in the body and support whole-body health efficiently.*
In addition to the sustainably sourced organic algal vitamin D3, mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ includes a trio of organic olive, flax, and avocado oils (all in one gelcap per day), so you can rest assured D is doing its thing, no matter when you take it.*
According to these mbg reviewers, vitamin D3 potency+ is exactly the potent, absorbable solution they need to meet their vitamin D needs each day.*
“Exceeds my expectations!”
"I have only recently been made aware of the tremendous vitamin D nutrient gap that exists. I previously assumed a multivitamin, food, and sunlight to be sufficient at meeting my daily D needs. After learning more about the importance of getting enough vitamin D3, I tried this high-quality formula.
Finding a D3 that is potent and organic is really important to me. And mindbodygreen’s is the only D3 that meets my needs and exceeds all expectations of what I had thought to be a simple supplement."
—Lexie
“This combination does the trick!”
“I was taking 2,000 IU daily but my doctor called and said that I was only at 32% of my needs! So my body wasn't assimilating it...This combination does the trick! Thank you for going the extra mile and adding what can help with the synergy and get the supplements where they need to act.”*
—Mary R.
“My hunt is over.”
“I've been on the hunt for a D3 vitamin with a clean formula throughout the pandemic. I'm inside working from home all day so I'm not getting the vitamin D I used to. I love that the ingredients are high quality and I trust mbg products, so I was excited to give this one a try. This softgel is super easy to swallow and has no smell or bad aftertaste, which is super important to me too. Will definitely continue to use and purchase!”
—Dylan R.
“Effective.”
“mindbodygreen is my trusted brand for supplements. The D3 product is the only vitamin D supplement I’ve found to have both enough dosage (5,000 IU) and absorbability (with the avocado, flaxseed, and olive oils it includes) to be effective.”
—Matias
“Sunshine in a bottle!”
"Every winter I miss the sun and I am so happy to have found mbg's vitamin D3 potency+. This is truly sunshine in a bottle! My husband and I have noticed a difference and we're feeling our best. Love this product!
THANK YOU to the mbg team for doing the good work to create the perfect wellness products!"
—AZ
“Much needed.”
“I live in Michigan which is already very cold. I used to think tanning would help but I'm so glad I found this D3 to complete my body's need for enough vitamin D, especially since I don't eat fatty acids enough to take it alone.”
—Rebekah M.
“It is important to know what we take to help our bodies.”
“I appreciate the work mbg puts into research and education and makes me feel good taking quality vitamins and supplements to optimize my health.”*
—Diana M.
“I know I’m covered.”
“Living in a cold climate for more than half the year, it’s hard to get enough of this sunshine vitamin. Taking vitamin D3 potency+, I know I’m covered.”
—Rachel L.
“Super absorbable.”
“I personally feel better about ensuring that I am receiving the correct amount of vitamin D, especially when I need to work inside for long periods of time. Its high-quality ingredients make it super absorbable so I know I'm getting the most out of it!”
—Lydia G.
