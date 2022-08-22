Virgo Season Is Here: Here's How To Work With Its Powerful Energy This Year

Virgo Season Is Here: Ready To Lean Into Its Grounded & Practical Energy?
Summer is starting to wind down, and that can only mean one thing: Virgo season is upon us. Starting August 22, the sun will move into this grounded and earthy sign, and there are a few key astrological themes to keep in mind. Here's what to know.
What to know about this Virgo season.
Virgo season runs from August 22 to September 21 this year and will have a few potent astrological aspects at play throughout the sun's trip through this sign. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., tells mbg, the first important date to watch out for is the Virgo new moon on August 27, which will offer us all a chance to lean into Virgo energy in a new way that will have a lasting impact.
"When we move into Virgo, since it's mutable and it's also an earth sign, there's a sense of flexibility and adaptability, kind of a fresh start," she explains.
Astrology expert Imani Quinn adds that this earthy energy will be a welcome and needed change after fiery Leo season. "We're going into a phase where we're trying to root down into a more grounded energy, and so it's going to be a little bit more demanding of our energy than Leo season, asking us to really take accountability for our long-term goals," she explains.
And as Pennington notes, we're actually going to welcome the work. "It's not drudgery, necessarily. It has a sense of aliveness and alertness and excitement," she tells mbg.
Another thing to note is that this Virgo season, Mars will have just moved into the sign of Gemini. Both Virgo and Gemini are ruled by Mercury, and Pennington explains that together, the sun and Mars will be pushing us to try new things, take risks, and expand (Gemini) but in a practical and organized way (Virgo).
How to work with this energy.
First and foremost, get clear on what Virgo is all about and how you might benefit from embracing Virgo qualities. As Pennington tells mbg, Virgos are all about planning, organization, and being of service. Think school supplies, clearing out your closet, or donating to a food bank, for example, she adds.
According to Quinn, Virgo thinks methodically but is also very humble and warm. So during Virgo season, she says, "We're looking to balance the perfectionism that comes up with Virgo energy while also really embracing and being kind to yourself."
Knowing that Virgo can be a bit of a perfectionist, plus considering the influence of Mars in Gemini, Pennington adds that nervous tension may run high. Still, though, Virgo is an earth sign, so grounding practices will be helpful and supportive at this time, she says, adding, "That's a really good way of working through any kind of racing thoughts or a sense of overwhelm."
And speaking of Mars in Gemini, you'll want to get clear on your big picture goals for the next six months, between August's new moon in Virgo and the full moon in Virgo, which will occur six months later on March 7. It is the planet of action, after all, and big things can happen when it's paired with the sun in a practical sign like Virgo.
Lastly, take some inspiration from the Virgo queen herself: Beyoncé. As Quinn explains, just like Beyoncé, we can all try to embrace the methodical yet effortless energy of Queen B.
The takeaway.
Each new astrological season offers us a chance to focus on different themes and aspects of our life. In the case of Virgo season, take this time of year as a chance to enjoy the final days of summer, while also planting seeds and organizing for the long term.