Virgo Season Is Here: Here's How To Work With Its Powerful Energy This Year

Virgo season runs from August 22 to September 21 this year and will have a few potent astrological aspects at play throughout the sun's trip through this sign. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., tells mbg, the first important date to watch out for is the Virgo new moon on August 27, which will offer us all a chance to lean into Virgo energy in a new way that will have a lasting impact.

"When we move into Virgo, since it's mutable and it's also an earth sign, there's a sense of flexibility and adaptability, kind of a fresh start," she explains.

Astrology expert Imani Quinn adds that this earthy energy will be a welcome and needed change after fiery Leo season. "We're going into a phase where we're trying to root down into a more grounded energy, and so it's going to be a little bit more demanding of our energy than Leo season, asking us to really take accountability for our long-term goals," she explains.

And as Pennington notes, we're actually going to welcome the work. "It's not drudgery, necessarily. It has a sense of aliveness and alertness and excitement," she tells mbg.

Another thing to note is that this Virgo season, Mars will have just moved into the sign of Gemini. Both Virgo and Gemini are ruled by Mercury, and Pennington explains that together, the sun and Mars will be pushing us to try new things, take risks, and expand (Gemini) but in a practical and organized way (Virgo).