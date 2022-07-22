 Skip to content

Spirituality
Leo Season Is Here & You'll Want To Make The Most Of It—Here's How

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor.
woman in field with text that says leo season

Image by Caleb Gaskins / Stocksy / mbg creative

July 22, 2022 — 9:26 AM

Summer is in full swing and that can only mean one thing: Leo season is nearly here. This fiery sign is all about the drama, as well as self-expression, so we'll all want to be prepared. Here's what to know ahead of the lion's time to shine, plus how to work with its energy, from an astrologer.

What to know about this Leo season.

According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, Leo season (which begins on Friday, July 22) is all about stepping out of your comfort zone, expressing yourself, and making big moves. "Cancer season really had us in our shell, tapping into our intuition and socializing intentionally with mostly our family and chosen family, where Leo season encourages us to socialize, meet new people, and take courageous risks with our identity," she explains.

Leo season is also a time for creating unexpected changes, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there. With Mercury squaring Uranus around the new moon this month, Quinn adds, there will be an emphasis on unexpected opportunities, as well. "You never know who's watching, who's paying attention—and what could come from those choices," she adds.

Halfway through Leo season, Mercury is going to move out of Leo and into Virgo, which will have us all placing importance on clear and strong communication. And with the Lion's Gate portal opening on August 8, we'll have an extra opportunity to work with the portal's heightened energy to get results.

How to work with Leo season's energy:

Along with simply being bold and going for it, whatever it is, Quinn suggests tapping into the energy of Leo season with a fire-centered ritual. (Leo is, after all, the only zodiac sign ruled by the sun.) She adds this is also a great time to manifest, and work with your solar plexus chakra.

"I would use intentions that are around working with the sun, or also working with solar plexus energy, so that might be getting crystals that work with the solar plexus, or doing candle magic with a yellow candle specifically around creativity," she says.

Interestingly enough, just as Leo has to do with creativity, expression, and confidence, so too, does the solar plexus, so consider this solar plexus meditation from spiritual teacher, Barbara Bizou:

  1. Find somewhere comfortable to sit in the early morning sun, preferably outside.
  2. As you meditate on the light and warmth of the sun, place your hands on your solar plexus. Imagine you can fill it with all the energy you require to do your work in the world. Light is a living consciousness that responds instantly to your call—let it come into your field through the solar plexus, into your spine. Radiate it outward from your body.
  3. Now, imagine that you can radiate light out to everyone on the Earth, like the sun. Become a beacon for light.
  4. End your meditation by walking barefoot in the morning dew to symbolize your connection to Mother Nature and affirm good health.

One more thing to think about this Leo season, according to Quinn, is that as the Lion's Gate approaches, you'll want to think back to what you were doing on or around the Lion's Gate last year. "Portals are like energy timestamps, so it's really cool for people to reflect on where things have shifted between now and the last portal," she notes.

The takeaway.

Leo season is the perfect time of year to embrace your individuality, go after your goals with a lion-like tenacity, and take healthy risks. Big moves could be on the horizon if you're ready to take them, and that's exactly the kind of confidence Leo wants you to have.

Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor.

