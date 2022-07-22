According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, Leo season (which begins on Friday, July 22) is all about stepping out of your comfort zone, expressing yourself, and making big moves. "Cancer season really had us in our shell, tapping into our intuition and socializing intentionally with mostly our family and chosen family, where Leo season encourages us to socialize, meet new people, and take courageous risks with our identity," she explains.

Leo season is also a time for creating unexpected changes, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there. With Mercury squaring Uranus around the new moon this month, Quinn adds, there will be an emphasis on unexpected opportunities, as well. "You never know who's watching, who's paying attention—and what could come from those choices," she adds.

Halfway through Leo season, Mercury is going to move out of Leo and into Virgo, which will have us all placing importance on clear and strong communication. And with the Lion's Gate portal opening on August 8, we'll have an extra opportunity to work with the portal's heightened energy to get results.