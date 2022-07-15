7 Unexpected Things That Happen When You Practice Self-Love Daily

Self-love might sound like something we should do—like cleaning out the garage or eating more vegetables. But the truth is that once you commit to a gentle self-love practice, the astounding benefits can positively affect every area of your life. Then self-love becomes something you really want to do, because the rewards are so profound.

The following are some possibly unexpected bonuses of increased self-love, along with actionable ways to embrace the process. Having a consistent self-love practice can...