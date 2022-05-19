A Ritual To Come Back To Yourself When You Feel Pulled In A Million Directions

If you were lost in the woods, would you follow a compass that was leading you in circles? Would you stay quiet if the guide you were with insisted that their compass was more accurate than the navigational clues you were picking up from the sun, the mountains, and the current of the river?

Of course not.

And yet, so many of us don't trust our sense of inner knowing on the journey through life. Once our inner wisdom is reduced to a faint whisper, we run the risk of losing our connection to our true nature—and its corresponding system of checks and balances—altogether.