And according to astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, Virgo and Pisces offer each other exactly what the other needs. Virgo, for instance, values reliable and respectable people, but also needs someone caring and considerate. "They have to be useful, and they have to be helpful and considerate, but they also have to encourage the Virgo to be more graceful and kind to themselves and not try to fix everything," Grim says, adding, "Typically acts of service is Virgo's love language."