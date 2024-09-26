Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Curious About Virgo & Pisces Compatibility? Here's What You Need To Know

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 26, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Understanding Virgo & Pisces
Virgo basics
Pisces basics
Astrological compatibility
Friendship
Love & romance
Pros
Cons
Summary
September 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Practical Virgo and ethereal Pisces may not seem like they make sense as a couple on the surface, but there's more than meets the eye with this zodiac duo. In fact, some consider these two to be astrological soul mates.

Here's how Virgo and Pisces compatibility looks in love and in friendship, plus the pros and cons they might run into.

Understanding Virgo & Pisces

In order to understand the compatibility between Virgo and Pisces, let's take a closer look at them as individual signs.

Virgo basics

Virgo is the sixth sign of the astrological year and is associated with the sixth house of health and routines. Virgo is a mutable earth sign, and it is ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication. It's represented by the Virgin or Maiden, and is a yin (feminine) sign.

Virgos are known for being:

  • Analytical
  • Perfectionists
  • Organized
  • Dutiful
  • Practical
  • Independent

Pisces basics

Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the astrological year and is represented by the fish. It's ruled by Neptune in modern astrology—and Jupiter in ancient astrology—and its modality is mutable. As a water sign, Pisces is also a yin (feminine) sign.

Piscean people are known to be:

  • Sensitive
  • Adaptable
  • Creative
  • Naive
  • Empathetic
  • Psychic

Virgo & Pisces compatibility

In terms of their astrological compatibility, Virgo and Pisces have more in common than you might think. They're both mutable signs, meaning they're adaptable, plus they're both yin or feminine signs.

Plus, Virgo and Pisces sit on opposite sides of the zodiac wheel, and it's no secret that opposites attract. Astrologically speaking, in fact, the sign opposite yours on the zodiac wheel is likely someone you'll feel very compatible with, as there's a strong balancing of forces with opposites.

As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, opposite signs can even be a soul twin match. "You each have a distinct role, but you're a tag team, too. With an opposite sign, you're challenged to grow as a person and take responsibility for your part of the relationship," they explain.

And as astrology expert Imani Quinn says, this duo can feel like the fantasy of an ideal romance manifested on Earth. "They balance out each other's characteristics, with Pisces helping Virgo to relax a bit, which they need, and Virgo helping Pisces to be able to actually act out a lot of the things they think about doing," she explains.

Before we dive into more about this pairing, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka "synastry") to get the whole picture of their compatibility.

That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.

Virgo & Pisces friendship

Soul mates don't have to be romantic; They can be platonic too! And in a Virgo and Pisces friendship, these two will finally feel like they've met a friend who not only brings out the best in them, but helps them learn about themselves and grow as a result.

As forward-thinking, idealistic signs, Virgo and Pisces will muse about their visions and goals for the future and help each other get there. For this reason, they make great colleagues, too, with the twins noting that opposite signs can create a powerful tag team when they come together.

They can "join forces and create something bigger than the two of them," the twins say, adding that they also offer each other new, even inspiring, perspectives on life.

The hallmarks of this friendship include balance, growth, healing, and wholehearted connection.

Virgo & Pisces in love

In love, Virgo and Pisces will feel inexplicably drawn to each other. At first, they might think they're too different, only to realize they're different in the most complementary ways.

As the twins explain, when Virgo and Pisces come together, they help each other see themselves from an enlightening "bird's-eye-view" distance. They can balance the extremes within themselves, such as practicality versus dreaming, in order to find balance.

And according to astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, Virgo and Pisces offer each other exactly what the other needs. Virgo, for instance, values reliable and respectable people, but also needs someone caring and considerate. "They have to be useful, and they have to be helpful and considerate, but they also have to encourage the Virgo to be more graceful and kind to themselves and not try to fix everything," Grim says, adding, "Typically acts of service is Virgo's love language."

Pisces is just the person who softens Virgo's tension, reminding them that they're already great just the way they are. And vice versa, Grim says, Pisces needs someone grounding and consistent. Virgo will not only respect Pisces' often weak boundaries but provide them with the emotional stability they need to feel safe in a relationship.

Discernment is the name of the game for you while playing the dating field Pisces. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, the boundaries between fantasy and reality are thinner for you than most, and it can be easy to get swept up in romances with people who take advantage of your kindness.

Quinn echoes this point, telling mindbodygreen that Virgo would care for Pisces in a way that makes Pisces feel really loved, which is important to them.

Pros & cons

Pros

There are plenty of pros and cons to a Pisces-Sag dynamic, depending on how you define what's positive or negative about a relationship. For instance, the AstroTwins note that opposite signs come together to have a mate who complements your undeveloped side.

Of course, that kind of growth isn't always easy, but the payoff is worth it. "We tend to view things from a close-up, missing the whole picture by hyper-focusing on a detail or two. With an opposite sign, your life appears in full relief, like a finished painting," the twins explain, adding, "This can be a little uncomfortable, but if you've manifested an opposite sign partnership, it means you're ready to grow up."

And as aforementioned, Virgo and Pisces do end up complementing each other in beautiful ways. As Grim notes, Pisces needs someone consistent and stable to help them bring their dreams to reality, and Virgo is always up for the task. Meanwhile, Virgo will be more than enamored by Pisces tenderness and intuition.

Cons

One dynamic to watch out for in this partnership is Virgo's tendency towards criticism paired with Pisces' sensitivity. Virgo is a natural-born problem-solver, but when it comes to relationships, it doesn't bode well to continuously analyze their partner's flaws.

And for watery Pisces, they'll feel especially struck by Virgo's nit-picking. It can be difficult for Pisces to stand up for themselves, so they may need to learn how to assert themselves and set stronger boundaries, while Virgo will need to learn to appreciate Pisces for who they are.

The twins note that there are a lot of compromises to be made with opposite-sign partnerships, but when done right, they can actually develop that art of compromise. So at the end of the day, this could be a pro or a con, depending on how you look at it.

The takeaway

There's a ton of nuance when it comes to the compatibility of two people's charts. But on a fundamental level, when talking about pure Pisces energy and pure Virgo energy, these signs have a rich relationship with soul mate potential. While getting their dynamic right may take compromising, the bond of this powerful duo runs deep.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.