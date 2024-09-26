Advertisement
Curious About Virgo & Pisces Compatibility? Here's What You Need To Know
Practical Virgo and ethereal Pisces may not seem like they make sense as a couple on the surface, but there's more than meets the eye with this zodiac duo. In fact, some consider these two to be astrological soul mates.
Here's how Virgo and Pisces compatibility looks in love and in friendship, plus the pros and cons they might run into.
Understanding Virgo & Pisces
In order to understand the compatibility between Virgo and Pisces, let's take a closer look at them as individual signs.
Virgo basics
Virgo is the sixth sign of the astrological year and is associated with the sixth house of health and routines. Virgo is a mutable earth sign, and it is ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication. It's represented by the Virgin or Maiden, and is a yin (feminine) sign.
Virgos are known for being:
- Analytical
- Perfectionists
- Organized
- Dutiful
- Practical
- Independent
Pisces basics
Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the astrological year and is represented by the fish. It's ruled by Neptune in modern astrology—and Jupiter in ancient astrology—and its modality is mutable. As a water sign, Pisces is also a yin (feminine) sign.
Piscean people are known to be:
- Sensitive
- Adaptable
- Creative
- Naive
- Empathetic
- Psychic
Virgo & Pisces compatibility
In terms of their astrological compatibility, Virgo and Pisces have more in common than you might think. They're both mutable signs, meaning they're adaptable, plus they're both yin or feminine signs.
Plus, Virgo and Pisces sit on opposite sides of the zodiac wheel, and it's no secret that opposites attract. Astrologically speaking, in fact, the sign opposite yours on the zodiac wheel is likely someone you'll feel very compatible with, as there's a strong balancing of forces with opposites.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, opposite signs can even be a soul twin match. "You each have a distinct role, but you're a tag team, too. With an opposite sign, you're challenged to grow as a person and take responsibility for your part of the relationship," they explain.
And as astrology expert Imani Quinn says, this duo can feel like the fantasy of an ideal romance manifested on Earth. "They balance out each other's characteristics, with Pisces helping Virgo to relax a bit, which they need, and Virgo helping Pisces to be able to actually act out a lot of the things they think about doing," she explains.
Before we dive into more about this pairing, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka "synastry") to get the whole picture of their compatibility.
That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.
Virgo & Pisces friendship
Soul mates don't have to be romantic; They can be platonic too! And in a Virgo and Pisces friendship, these two will finally feel like they've met a friend who not only brings out the best in them, but helps them learn about themselves and grow as a result.
As forward-thinking, idealistic signs, Virgo and Pisces will muse about their visions and goals for the future and help each other get there. For this reason, they make great colleagues, too, with the twins noting that opposite signs can create a powerful tag team when they come together.
They can "join forces and create something bigger than the two of them," the twins say, adding that they also offer each other new, even inspiring, perspectives on life.
The hallmarks of this friendship include balance, growth, healing, and wholehearted connection.
Virgo & Pisces in love
In love, Virgo and Pisces will feel inexplicably drawn to each other. At first, they might think they're too different, only to realize they're different in the most complementary ways.
As the twins explain, when Virgo and Pisces come together, they help each other see themselves from an enlightening "bird's-eye-view" distance. They can balance the extremes within themselves, such as practicality versus dreaming, in order to find balance.
And according to astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, Virgo and Pisces offer each other exactly what the other needs. Virgo, for instance, values reliable and respectable people, but also needs someone caring and considerate. "They have to be useful, and they have to be helpful and considerate, but they also have to encourage the Virgo to be more graceful and kind to themselves and not try to fix everything," Grim says, adding, "Typically acts of service is Virgo's love language."
Pisces is just the person who softens Virgo's tension, reminding them that they're already great just the way they are. And vice versa, Grim says, Pisces needs someone grounding and consistent. Virgo will not only respect Pisces' often weak boundaries but provide them with the emotional stability they need to feel safe in a relationship.
Discernment is the name of the game for you while playing the dating field Pisces. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, the boundaries between fantasy and reality are thinner for you than most, and it can be easy to get swept up in romances with people who take advantage of your kindness.
Quinn echoes this point, telling mindbodygreen that Virgo would care for Pisces in a way that makes Pisces feel really loved, which is important to them.
Pros & cons
Pros
There are plenty of pros and cons to a Pisces-Sag dynamic, depending on how you define what's positive or negative about a relationship. For instance, the AstroTwins note that opposite signs come together to have a mate who complements your undeveloped side.
Of course, that kind of growth isn't always easy, but the payoff is worth it. "We tend to view things from a close-up, missing the whole picture by hyper-focusing on a detail or two. With an opposite sign, your life appears in full relief, like a finished painting," the twins explain, adding, "This can be a little uncomfortable, but if you've manifested an opposite sign partnership, it means you're ready to grow up."
And as aforementioned, Virgo and Pisces do end up complementing each other in beautiful ways. As Grim notes, Pisces needs someone consistent and stable to help them bring their dreams to reality, and Virgo is always up for the task. Meanwhile, Virgo will be more than enamored by Pisces tenderness and intuition.
Cons
One dynamic to watch out for in this partnership is Virgo's tendency towards criticism paired with Pisces' sensitivity. Virgo is a natural-born problem-solver, but when it comes to relationships, it doesn't bode well to continuously analyze their partner's flaws.
And for watery Pisces, they'll feel especially struck by Virgo's nit-picking. It can be difficult for Pisces to stand up for themselves, so they may need to learn how to assert themselves and set stronger boundaries, while Virgo will need to learn to appreciate Pisces for who they are.
The twins note that there are a lot of compromises to be made with opposite-sign partnerships, but when done right, they can actually develop that art of compromise. So at the end of the day, this could be a pro or a con, depending on how you look at it.
The takeaway
There's a ton of nuance when it comes to the compatibility of two people's charts. But on a fundamental level, when talking about pure Pisces energy and pure Virgo energy, these signs have a rich relationship with soul mate potential. While getting their dynamic right may take compromising, the bond of this powerful duo runs deep.
