 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
This Longevity-Supporting Vegan Pasta Dish Is Blue Zone Approved

This Longevity-Supporting Vegan Pasta Dish Is Blue Zone Approved

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This Blue Zones-Inspired Pasta Dish Only Takes 20 Minutes To Make

Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

December 22, 2021 — 2:03 AM

Have you heard of the Blue Zones yet? If you haven't, they're—simply put—regions of the world where people live longer than the rest. Among other things, these areas often follow particular diets that focus on healthy whole foods. It's probably not a coincidence that two of the five Blue Zones identified by Dan Buettner are located along the Mediterranean, and that the Mediterranean diet has been continuously identified as one of the best diets for health.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

Buettner has some particular favorite foods (which he shared on the mindbodygreen podcast), including sourdough, avocado, and bananas, but the one that he says you should eat a cup of daily? Beans, and generally legumes.

In a recent appearance on Instagram Live with Carleigh Bodrug (aka @plantyou), Buettner once again shared the power of legumes. After their chat, she was inspired to begin sharing a series of longevity-supporting dishes, starting with this recipe featuring one of our favorite plant-based proteins. This simple lentil bolognese uses mushrooms and red lentils to get that "meaty" texture. A key shortcut: Make the mix and then add your favorite pre-made sauce.

Advertisement

20 Minute Vegan Red Lentil Bolognese

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ yellow onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup cremini mushrooms, minced
  • ½ cup dry red lentils (rinsed)
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 2 cups pasta sauce of choice
  • Top with vegan parmesan
Advertisement

Method

  1. In a pot over medium heat, add the onion, garlic and olive oil. Cook until softened, approximately 2 minutes.
  2. Add the oregano, nutritional yeast and salt and cook for an additional minute until fragrant.
  3. Stir in the cremini mushrooms and diced tomatoes and allow to cook down for approximately 2 more minutes. Add the red lentils, broth and tomato sauce at this point.
  4. Bring the sauce to a boil, and then simmer over medium heat for approximately 20 minutes until the lentils are cooked through.
probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

7 Longevity-Boosting Recipes For The Holidays, Inspired By The Mediterranean Diet

Eliza Sullivan
7 Longevity-Boosting Recipes For The Holidays, Inspired By The Mediterranean Diet
Recipes

For A Scrumptious Non-Meat Main, Try This Healthy Veggie Lasagna

Eliza Sullivan
For A Scrumptious Non-Meat Main, Try This Healthy Veggie Lasagna
Integrative Health

The One Surprising Thing This MD Wants You To Focus On For Immunity

Jamie Schneider
The One Surprising Thing This MD Wants You To Focus On For Immunity
Integrative Health

Think You're Eating Enough Of These Healthy Fats? Don't Be So Sure

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Think You're Eating Enough Of These Healthy Fats? Don't Be So Sure
Personal Growth

Struggling To Find Your Passion? Science Says That's Actually A Good Thing

Terri Trespicio
Struggling To Find Your Passion? Science Says That's Actually A Good Thing
Love

The Conversation Every Couple Should Have Before Their First Family Holiday

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
The Conversation Every Couple Should Have Before Their First Family Holiday
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

31 Gifts Guaranteed To Relax Even Your Most Stressed-Out Friend

Emma Loewe
31 Gifts Guaranteed To Relax Even Your Most Stressed-Out Friend
Integrative Health

Key Benefits Of Omega-3s You Should Know About (Other Than Heart Health)*

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Key Benefits Of Omega-3s You Should Know About (Other Than Heart Health)*
Beauty

Want To Rock A Nude Lip? Here's How A Celebrity Makeup Artist Does It

Alexandra Engler
Want To Rock A Nude Lip? Here's How A Celebrity Makeup Artist Does It
Sex

Not Into P-in-V Sex? This Type Of Sex Might Be For You

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Not Into P-in-V Sex? This Type Of Sex Might Be For You
Beauty

How To Find The Right Face Oil For Gua Sha (Because Options Abound)

Jamie Schneider
How To Find The Right Face Oil For Gua Sha (Because Options Abound)
Spirituality

Uh, What Does It Mean To Dream About Missing A Flight?

Sarah Regan
Uh, What Does It Mean To Dream About Missing A Flight?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-red-lentil-bolognese-recipe
probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!