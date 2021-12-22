This Blue Zones-Inspired Pasta Dish Only Takes 20 Minutes To Make

Buettner has some particular favorite foods (which he shared on the mindbodygreen podcast), including sourdough, avocado, and bananas, but the one that he says you should eat a cup of daily? Beans, and generally legumes.

In a recent appearance on Instagram Live with Carleigh Bodrug (aka @plantyou), Buettner once again shared the power of legumes. After their chat, she was inspired to begin sharing a series of longevity-supporting dishes, starting with this recipe featuring one of our favorite plant-based proteins. This simple lentil bolognese uses mushrooms and red lentils to get that "meaty" texture. A key shortcut: Make the mix and then add your favorite pre-made sauce.