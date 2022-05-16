OK, re-painting your walls takes a bit more effort than a spritz of room spray; but if you’re up to the task, it’s a great way to enhance a soothing or energizing space. "We interact with color constantly—knowingly and unknowingly. It's such a beautiful, powerful tool that we all have that we kind of forget about and take for granted," color therapist Walaa AlMuhaiteeb once shared with mbg.

As a general rule: Nurturing shades (think light blues, grays, pinks, and soft earth tones) create a calming atmosphere, while brighter colors (like a sunny yellow) can stimulate the mind. And if you really want to go all out, you can introduce complementary colors with your bedding, window treatments, and art. For example, if you get dressed in your bedroom every morning and want to feel energized, you might consider adding small pops of brighter colors to that area. "It's really about balance and a combination of colors," says AlMuhaiteeb.