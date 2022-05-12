 Skip to content

12 Reviews Say This Pillow Mist Helps Them "Shift Into Night Mode"

12 Reviews Say This Pillow Mist Helps Them "Shift Into Night Mode"

May 12, 2022

Scent is a funny thing. While most people can agree when something smells unpleasant, there’s often debate over which fragrances are just OK and which are truly divine. For this reason, it’s important to take into account personal preferences when you’re shopping for something like perfume (here’s a list of some of our favorites, if you’re curious). However, when it comes to products you’re using around the house, you probably want something that smells good to (most) of the people spending time there. 

A turn-down service for your senses

One go-to people-pleasing scent is the very well-known and much-loved oil from the lavender flower. For this reason and many more, this tranquil fragrance it’s a superstar ingredient in the mbg dream mist. Our relaxing linen spray blends together the elegant floral scent of lavender oil with other relaxing natural fragrances including sandalwood and roman chamomile. All of these scents have been used for ages in different cultures, and for countless different purposes, such as setting the scene for relaxation and quieting the mind for meditation. 

But because we don’t want you to just take our word for it, we’ve compiled a list of customer reviews for the mbg dream mist so you can get an idea of what to expect when you spritz this mist around your home. 

1. Beautiful packaging

“I enjoyed the dream mist packaging and found it to be a pleasant, relaxing bedtime scent.” —Vanessa L. 

2. Pleasant addition.

Pleasant addition to my bedside table!”—Layla L. 

3. Calming vibe

“After a few days of using the mist, I've noticed my nighttime is so much more relaxing! It smells fabulous and definitely gives off a calm vibe.”—Lydia G

4. A peaceful element to my routine.

“I loved the dream mist! The scent was very soothing and provided a great atmosphere. I sprayed it on my bed each night before sleep and also loved spritzing it in my bathroom before a bath or shower. Overall, it has added a relaxing and peaceful element to my nighttime routine.”—Sasha 

5. Elevated scent.

“I’ve been putting two sprays above my pillow before bed and found the scent very pleasant and relaxing. What I appreciate most is that it's different from the typical lavender bedtime smell—it feels elevated with the sandalwood and floral notes.”—Mila 

6. Sets a relaxing tone.

“It's become a part of my evening routine that I look forward to! It definitely helps me relax and set the tone for the meditation I do in bed before I go to sleep.”—Haley C. 

7. A fine mist and subtle scent. 

“I find the dream mist fragrant yet subtle, which my sensitive nose appreciates. I catch whiffs of it as I settle into bed, read my book, watch my show. I also liked that it was such a fine mist; it doesn’t make my pillow too wet with product.”—Arden K. 

8. Lovely!

“Lovely! I liked that the scent lasts for the perfect amount of time, but it doesn’t accumulate on my sheets and smell stronger the more I use it. I like that you can use it daily. “—Millie E. 

9. Relaxing scent. 

“The scent definitely helped me feel more relaxed as I was waiting to fall asleep.”—Noah

10. Will be using regularly. 

“Love the aesthetic of the bottle. Amber jars are my favorite. The smell is more on the lavender side, which I prefer and it lasted a while on my pillow/sheets and helped me relax into a nice sleep. Will be using this regularly.”—Naomi S. 

11. Shift into night mode. 

“I spritzed a few pumps of dream mist on my pillow before falling asleep. The smell helped calm me down and shift me from day mode to night mode. I loved that the scent didn't smell artificial or too overpowering.”—Clara 

12. Simple yet luxurious.

“It is a very simple, yet luxurious product. I sleep with white organic cotton sheets and the spray does not stain them and the fine mist dries rather quickly. I love the idea of a dream mist. It sits on my night stand now." —Dakota 

The takeaway. 

Although the perfume you wear should be personalized, you may want the scents that fill your home to be a bit more universally enjoyed. Sticking to popular and elevated scents is one way to do so, which is why we kept it simple with our dream mist, but as you can tell, this mist is loved by more than just a select few. Of course, this pillow mist is meant to be used on linens, but it doubles as an easy way to incorporate aromatherapy into your shower as well. 

