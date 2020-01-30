Bloating is extremely uncomfortable, sometimes embarrassing, and, at its worst, painful. It makes sense to avoid those symptoms, but sometimes that means avoiding the health benefits of a high-fiber diet. Fortunately, new research has figured out a way to lower the risks of bloat while sticking to a high-fiber diet.

A study published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology found people on high-fiber diets who eat more protein than carbohydrates are more likely to experience bloating.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health used data from 164 participants on a high-fiber, heart-healthy diet. The participants who ate diets rich in plant protein were 40% more likely to report symptoms of bloating than those who ate a carbohydrate-rich version of the same diet.