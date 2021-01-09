Find Your Balance (Literally) With This Ankle- And Toe-Strengthening Yoga Pose

This pose can look deceivingly simple, but in actuality, it's going to work a lot of areas you may not normally focus on, like your toes and ankles. You'll also challenge your abdominals and spine, as this pose requires a strong, solid midsection for stability.

On top of that, it can help strengthen your joints (particularly the hips and knees), which can in turn relieve arthritis and other joint pain. And of course, the balance required in this pose will help you cultivate more concentration, focus, and stillness.

Take it slow, don't be afraid to modify, and have fun with it. If you fall out, that's OK! Slowly but surely, you'll find yourself balancing in toe stand for more than five breaths, and your body will reap all the benefits.