Tight Hips Giving You Grief? Loosen Up & Let It Go With This Yoga Pose

Lotus is a challenging hip opener with lots of benefits. In addition to releasing tight hips, it also encourages a straight and strong spine, which can help improve your posture. In addition to that, it stretches the ankles and knees, loosening up all those joints in the low body.

On top of the physical benefits, Lotus is a great pose for working with the root chakra. This chakra is all about stability, but can be blocked by fear. When we sit in Lotus, the base of the spine is rooted into the Earth, lending a sense of calm connection and grounding to the present moment. There's a reason this pose is a popular way to sit for meditation.

So, whether you want to release those hips or get yourself grounded, Lotus can lend a hand. Try repeating a mantra or quick meditation while sitting, or incorporating it into your next yoga sesh. However you choose to practice it, your hips will definitely thank you.