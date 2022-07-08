We’ve all been there: You spend several precious minutes perfecting your air-dry, then you step foot into the scorching heat and five minutes later, your strands are standing on end. Summer frizz takes no prisoners, as the water molecules from the hot, humid air can attach to the hair shafts and trigger them to frizz. And if you’re partial to frequent dips in the pool, your strands may be begging for moisture, which means they’ll look to the environment to make up for the dryness (resulting in even more frizz).

It’s a frustrating situation, especially if you have a moisturizing hair care routine on lock. But that doesn’t mean you must dunk your head in under the shower spray and start anew or opt for a slicked-back pony or bun for the rest of the season—here, we tapped celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons for his three frizz-fighting tips, so you can nix frizz and pesky flyaways in seconds.