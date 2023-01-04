The sign that can expect the most dramatic change this year is Taurus—which is a touch ironic, given the sign's reputation for being the most stubborn in all the zodiac.

But according to the twins, the second half of 2023 is going kick off the start of a new (and 12-year long) chapter of Tauruses' lives. Among these changes? Everything from their career to their love lives and family could feel an impact. In short, the twins say, Taurus will want to embrace a total life makeover and take calculated risks this year.

As far as timelines go, they add that the Taurus new moon on May 19 is an important one to watch out for, as well as the subsequent Taurus full moon on October 28. By that full moon, you'll begin reaping the seeds you've sown since the new moon, they explain.

"Your dedicated exploration could bring a rich manifestation with the Taurus full moon on October 28—the final lunar eclipse in a trio that began on November 19, 2021," they note, adding, "And as powerhouse Pluto weaves in and out of your career zone starting March 23, you’re heading back into boss mode for a fresh, 21-year cycle."