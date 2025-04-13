Get out in the sun. While sun exposure alone is unlikely to be an adequate source of vitamin D, (as one's ability to produce vitamin D from sun exposure depends on skin tone, location, season, and myriad other factors) it is one key source of vitamin D. Aim to get 15 to 30 minutes of sun exposure on your face, hands, and arms at least twice a week—just don’t forget that SPF if you’re in intense sunlight for longer than a few minutes.