“First of all, I think sleep is the most underrated high-performance tool we have,” Nicola states. "It's like a sewage system or a dishwasher, if you will. It washes all of the debris and junk that accumulates during the day."

If you don't get enough sleep, your brain cannot clear out that debris, and those toxins can start to build up. "One of the proteins that builds up is amyloid beta—this is a protein that is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's1 ," Nicola notes.

She then explains that you should take both quantity and into account. After all, a full eight or nine hours of sleep isn't always possible; but it's more about the quality of the hours you do get. That's why Nicola recommends setting a consistent bed and wake time, dimming the lights as you wind down (since blue light messes with your natural melatonin production), and making sure your bedroom stays cool enough. Here, you can find more expert-backed tips to catch quality Zzz's.

And while sleep trackers can be helpful, they’re not essential for securing high-quality sleep. “Ultimately, you should just focus on how you’re feeling when you sleep [and] when you wake up in the morning,” she adds.