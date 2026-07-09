This Vitamin May Be Just As Important For Your Bones As Calcium
Most of us learned the bone health equation years ago: calcium plus vitamin D equals strong bones.
It's not wrong, but it's definitely incomplete.
As scientists have learned more about how bones age, they've realized they're far from static. Your skeleton is constantly remodeling itself. Old bone is broken down while new bone is built, and your long-term bone strength depends on those two processes staying in balance. That's why researchers have become interested in nutrients that do more than simply supply raw materials. They're asking a different question: what helps keep the entire system running smoothly?
A new study1 published in Nature Communications points to vitamin K. While it's long been associated with stronger bones, researchers may have finally uncovered one reason why.
A new way vitamin K influences bone remodeling
For years, scientists have known that people with higher vitamin K intake often have better bone health and a lower risk of fractures. But exactly how vitamin K was contributing still called for further research.
To investigate, researchers studied mice whose bone-building cells (called osteoblasts) couldn't use vitamin K normally. They wanted to see how disrupting vitamin K signaling changed the way bones were remodeled over time.
Instead of simply looking at bone density, they zoomed in on the conversation happening between two key players. Osteoblasts build new bone, while osteoclasts break old bone down. Healthy bones depend on those two cell types working together.
The researchers discovered that vitamin K helps regulate that conversation through a signaling protein called GAS6. Think of it as a messenger that helps bone-building cells communicate with bone-breaking cells, influencing how aggressively old bone is removed.
Bone health isn't just about building bone
One of the biggest surprises was that vitamin K didn't appear to work by making osteoblasts build more bone. Instead, it seemed to influence the cells responsible for breaking bone down.
When researchers disrupted this vitamin K-dependent signaling pathway, fewer osteoclasts matured, bone breakdown slowed, and overall bone density increased. It's an important reminder that healthy bones aren't simply about adding more bone. They're about maintaining the right balance between building and remodeling throughout life.
Supporting strong bones starts with everyday habits
Bone health depends on much more than calcium alone. Vitamin K is one of several nutrients that help keep your bones functioning as they should, and most people can obtain plenty through food.
Some of the richest sources include:
- Leafy greens like kale, spinach, collards, and Swiss chard
- Broccoli and Brussels sprouts
- Fermented foods like natto, which is particularly rich in vitamin K2
- Certain cheeses and other fermented dairy products
Beyond nutrition, the biggest drivers of lifelong bone health are:
- Lift weights or perform other resistance exercise regularly
- Include impact activities like walking, hiking, tennis, or jumping
- Eat enough protein to support bone and muscle
- Make sure you're getting adequate calcium and vitamin D
- Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol intake, both of which accelerate bone loss
Those habits don't just protect your bones. They also preserve muscle, balance, and mobility, making falls and fractures less likely as you age.
The takeaway
If there's one lesson from this study, it's that healthy bones depend on much more than calcium. They're the product of thousands of tiny processes happening every single day, from building new tissue to clearing away old bone at just the right pace. And this study suggests vitamin K may be one of the nutrients helping keep that remodeling process in balance.