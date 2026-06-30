This One Factor May Matter More For Your Bones Than How Often You Work Out
Meeting your activity goals and managing how much you sit are two separate challenges, and both deserve attention as you age.
About the study
Researchers at the University of Johannesburg recruited 209 adults who had been diagnosed with osteoporosis, ranging in age from 35 to 94, with an average age of 64.
Participants answered two questionnaires: one that tracked their physical activity across work, travel, and leisure time, and one that measured their quality of life across physical, emotional, and social areas.
Osteoporosis is a condition where bones become less dense and more prone to fracturing. Its effects (chronic pain, fear of falling, loss of independence) can significantly limit daily life.
Despite how well-documented the link between movement and bone health is, not much research had looked specifically at activity patterns and quality of life in adults with osteoporosis in South Africa, where access to healthcare can vary widely.
Because this was a cross-sectional study relying on self-reported data, the findings show associations rather than cause and effect.
Active, but still sitting too much & emotionally, it shows
Many participants were getting movement through work, commuting, or leisure activities, though overall activity levels frequently fell short of WHO recommendations.
Vigorous exercise was limited; only 6% reported vigorous work activity, while 28% reported vigorous leisure activity. Sitting for long stretches was common across the group.
When it came to quality of life, physical functioning scored highest at 76%, while emotional well-being came in at 58% and social connection at 56%.
More active participants did report better overall quality of life, but even among them, emotional and social scores trailed noticeably behind physical health.
Access to healthcare made a difference, too. Participants with private healthcare reported a quality of life score of 73%, compared to 50% for those using public healthcare services, a gap the researchers linked to differences in access to rehabilitation, health education, and osteoporosis care.
Why sitting less matters as much as moving more
Physical activity and sedentary behavior aren't simply opposites.
You can hit your recommended weekly minutes of exercise and still spend most of your waking hours sitting, and that prolonged sitting has its own consequences for your bones and overall health.
For people with osteoporosis, this can become a difficult cycle to break.
Pain and fractures can make movement feel risky, which leads to more sitting, which in turn accelerates bone loss, weakens muscles, and increases the risk of falls and future fractures.
Getting out of that cycle takes more than a few workouts a week; it means moving throughout the hours in between, too.
The study also points to the value of structured, load-bearing exercise.
Weight-bearing and resistance activities have been shown to support bone health by improving bone density, muscle strength, coordination, and balance, and the findings link this type of movement to better quality of life in adults with osteoporosis.
How to sit less & move more throughout the day
The takeaway from this research isn't necessarily to exercise more; it's to sit less. Here's how to put that into practice:
- Break up long stretches of sitting: Try to stand, stretch, or take a short walk every 30 to 60 minutes. Even small interruptions to sitting time can add up over the course of a day.
- Prioritize weight-bearing and resistance exercise: Walking, hiking, stair climbing, and strength training all place load on your bones and are especially valuable for maintaining bone density and functional capacity.
- Think beyond the gym: Walking to run errands or taking the stairs counts as movement, too, and it can help offset time spent sitting at a desk or on the couch.
- Don't overlook emotional and social well-being: The study found that emotional and social quality of life scores lagged well behind physical health. Group exercise classes, walking with a friend, or working with a physical therapist can support both at once.
- Talk to your doctor or physio: If you have osteoporosis or are at risk, a structured exercise program tailored to your needs, especially one that includes load-bearing activity, can make a real difference for both your bones and your quality of life.
The takeaway
Meeting your weekly exercise goals is a meaningful step for bone health, but this research suggests it may not be the whole picture.
Sedentary behavior was still common even among the most active participants, and emotional well-being scores lagged well behind physical health.
Reducing how much you sit throughout the day, alongside regular weight-bearing and resistance exercise, may be one of the most practical things you can do to support healthy aging with osteoporosis.