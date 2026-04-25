What If We Could Rebuild Bone Rather Than Just Slow Bone Loss?
Most osteoporosis treatments work by slowing bone loss, not rebuilding what's already gone. But new research1 suggests that could change. Scientists have identified a specific receptor on bone-building cells that, when activated, may help restore bone strength. It's early-stage work (starting off in mice), but it points to a different approach: helping the body grow new bone rather than just protecting what's left.
The receptor that tells bones to rebuild
Bone stays strong because of cells called osteoblasts, which build new bone tissue throughout your life. Researchers wanted to understand what signals tell these cells to get to work and started studying it in mice.
They focused on GPR133, a receptor that sits on the surface of osteoblasts (think of these receptors as an antenna that picks up signals and tells the cell how to respond).
The team found that GPR133 responds to two things: physical stress on the bone (the kind you get from walking, running, or lifting weights) and a molecule called PTK7 that activates the receptor.
To test how important GPR133 is, they studied mice that no longer had this receptor. Those mice developed weaker, thinner bones—similar to what happens in osteoporosis.
A compound that sparked new bone growth
The researchers then tested a compound called AP503 that activates GPR133. They gave it to mice that had their ovaries removed, a common method to mimic the rapid bone loss women experience after menopause.
AP503 boosted the activity of bone-building cells and improved the mice's bone density. The key distinction: it didn't just slow breakdown. It appeared to help build bone back up.
Why this matters for women after menopause
Women face a much higher risk of osteoporosis after menopause, when dropping estrogen levels accelerate bone loss. Current treatments can slow that process, but they don't restore what's already been lost.
Understanding how women's bodies age differently is part of addressing this gap. If future therapies can tap into the body's own bone-building system, it could shift how we approach bone health long-term, especially for women navigating perimenopause and beyond.
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The takeaway
This research is still in the pre-clinical phase, meaning it's still early to draw definitive conclusions (especially for human health). But it offers insights into a potentially promising direction: therapies that regenerate bone rather than just protect it. In the meantime, weight-bearing exercise, strength training, and adequate calcium and vitamin D remain the best ways to support your bone-building cells.