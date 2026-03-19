These Are The Best Non-Dairy Foods To Keep Your Bones Strong
Dairy products have long been positioned as the gold standard for strong bones. That’s because milk (and foods made from it, like yogurt and cheese) are some of the most concentrated and well-absorbed dietary sources of calcium.
But dairy isn’t the only way to get calcium, and calcium isn’t the only nutrient that matters for bone health. With a thoughtful mix of foods, you can build and maintain healthy bones—whether dairy is part of your routine or not.
Here are some of the best non-dairy foods to prioritize for bone health, and the key nutrients they bring to the table.
Kale (& other leafy greens)
Nutrients it provides: Calcium, vitamin K, magnesium
Leafy greens like kale, collard greens, and bok choy are some of the most reliable plant-based sources of calcium1. But what makes them especially valuable for bone health is their vitamin K content, which plays a critical role in bone formation and mineralization.
Adding a serving of these greens to meals regularly (whether sautéed, blended into smoothies, or tossed into salads) can go a long way in supporting bone strength.
Tofu
Nutrients it provides: Calcium, protein, (some) iron
Tofu (made with calcium sulfate) can rival milks’ calcium content. Depending on the brand, a single serving can deliver as much (or more) calcium than a glass of milk.
Beyond calcium, tofu also delivers minerals like magnesium, which plays a role in bone formation and helps regulate calcium balance in the body. Its mild flavor and adaptable texture make it easy to incorporate into a wide range of meals, from stir-fries to baked dishes, making it a practical staple for supporting bone health. Try it in this garlic and broccoli stir-fry.
Sardines (with bones)
Nutrients it provides: Calcium, vitamin D, protein, omega-3s
If you eat seafood, sardines are one of the most nutrient-dense options for bone health2. Because you consume their soft, edible bones, sardines provide a highly absorbable source of calcium.
They’re also rich in vitamin D, which helps your body absorb and use that calcium effectively, along with protein to support bone structure. On top of that, their omega-3 fatty acids help calm inflammation, which can indirectly support bone health.
Tahini
Nutrients it provides: Calcium, magnesium
Tahini (made from ground sesame seeds) is a surprisingly rich source of minerals that support bone health, including calcium and magnesium. Magnesium, in particular, plays an important role in bone formation and helps regulate calcium balance in the body.
It’s also an easy ingredient to work into your diet. Drizzle it over roasted vegetables, whisk it into salad dressings, or blend it into sauces for a subtle nutty flavor with added nutritional benefits.
Eggs
Nutrients it provides: Protein, vitamin D
Eggs are a simple, accessible way to add bone-supporting nutrients to your diet. The yolk contains small amounts of vitamin D (one of the few food sources of this nutrient) while the whole egg provides high-quality protein.
While eggs alone won’t meet your vitamin D needs, they can contribute to your overall intake when paired with other sources.
White beans
Nutrients it provides: Calcium, magnesium, protein, potassium
White beans, such as cannellini or navy beans, offer a well-rounded mix of nutrients that support bone health. In addition to calcium and magnesium, they’re also a good source of potassium.
Potassium may help reduce calcium loss from bones by supporting a more balanced acid-base environment in the body. Plus, the combination of fiber and protein makes beans a satisfying addition to meals.
What about supplements?
Even with a well-planned diet, it can be challenging to consistently meet your needs for certain bone-supporting nutrients, especially vitamin D.
Because vitamin D is found in relatively few foods, many people benefit from supplementation, particularly. And since vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone mineralization, low levels can make it harder to fully support bone health.
That’s why many people benefit from a vitamin D supplement (like these expert-vetted picks), particularly during the winter months or if they spend most of their time indoors.
Beyond vitamin D, a high-quality multivitamin can help fill in smaller nutritional gaps, providing supportive nutrients like magnesium and vitamin K that also play a role in maintaining strong bones.
The takeaway
Dairy isn’t a necessity for building or maintaining strong, healthy bones. Foods that provide protein, vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium (like the ones listed here), are all crucial. And supplementation, especially with vitamin D, can also be helpful.
Just remember, strength training is also a key part in supporting the growth of new bone tissue.