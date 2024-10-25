Perfecting eggs requires deliberate practice and focused attention. Kimbal Musk emphasizes the importance of intentional learning, recommending practice with a clear goal in mind and a commitment to using the same pan consistently. So, whether it's mastering the art of the soft scramble or perfecting a luxurious omelet, approach each egg-cooking session with mindfulness and dedication for consistently delicious results. From there, know that Musk is more than just the egg master: Tune in to the full episode for more of his must-have cooking tips.